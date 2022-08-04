Warriors Star Spotted Training With Fan Favorite Free Agent Guard

After winning the NBA Championship this past season, the Golden State Warriors will undoubtedly be hoping to run it back again next year. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all coming back, they should be expected to be right back in the mix.

But their core has expanded beyond those three players. Andrew Wiggins emerged as an All-Star last year and is one of the best two-way wings in the game. Kevon Looney has turned into a crucial piece of the puzzle due to his elite rebounding. And Jordan Poole is now one of the most electrifying young guards in the game.

The latter of those three has even been working out with a former Warriors guard this summer in an attempt to improve his game. Poole was seen working out with Jeremy Lin this offseason, who played for the Warriors during his rookie season and played for their G League Team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, during the 2020-21 season.

Lin hasn’t appeared in the NBA since the 2018-19 season but had a successful career in the league before that. And in his final season, he actually was on the Toronto Raptors team that took down the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

This isn’t the first time Lin and Poole have connected, though. In fact, they’ve actually been teammates before.

Lin’s and Poole’s Prior Connections

While Lin wasn’t on the Warriors’ main roster when Poole was, the two did actually play together in the G League. Lin appeared in two G League games with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2020-21 season, while Poole played in 11.

In fact, not too long ago, Lin references the fact that they were teammates before. Back on May 13, 2022, Lin tweeted out a message for Poole, explaining how excited he is for his former teammate, who was participating in the NBA Playoffs at the time.

“As Jordan Poole’s former teammate, I cant be happier for him! Great dude, great hooper. And when JP is hot and can supplement Steph/Klay’s offense, GSW is basically unguardable #GSWvsMEM,” Lin tweeted.

Poole had a breakout season this past year, emerging as one of the top young stars in the league. In 76 games played, Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, while Poole has played amazingly for the past few seasons in Golden State, he could end up moving on from the Warriors sooner than most expected.

Poole Could Be ‘Odd Man Out’

As the Warriors begin to be faced with crucial financial decisions, they may have to let go of one of their core players. According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Poole could be the “odd man out” in that case.

“Before making such an important decision, the Warriors would be wise to see how both players progress over the next 12 months. But right now, given all the information available, Poole seems to have the higher chance of being the odd man out. The reason is simple: Two-way wings like Wiggins are harder to find than score-first shooting guards like Poole,” Letourneau wrote.

It’s great that Poole is working out with Lin, but as the season approaches, he needs to be thinking about his future, too.