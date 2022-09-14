Warriors Could Replace Rising Star with Kevin Durant, Says Rival Exec

So far this summer, most of the conversations surrounding the Golden State Warriors have been about their upcoming financial struggles. Despite winning an NBA Championship just a few short months ago, the only topic being brought up is whether or not Golden State can sign their four key members.

Over the course of the next two seasons, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole will all need contract extensions. It’s unlikely that Golden State parts way with either Green or Thompson, as they are a package deal with Curry. In turn, they’ll likely have to decide between Wiggins and Poole.

While Wiggins might be more willing to stay with the team and continue winning, at just 23 years old, there’s a chance that Poole would prefer to spread his wings and play elsewhere in a larger role.

And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Warriors could even consider swapping him out with Kevin Durant, just as they did with Harrison Barnes all those years ago.

“It depends on how they handle this contract, but if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

Whether or not they could actually land Durant is unknown, but they would almost certainly look to replace Poole in some capacity.

As for Wiggins, he seems unlikely to leave.

Wiggins More Likely to Stay With Warriors

When Wiggins joined the Warriors, his value was at an all-time low. The Timberwolves even attached a first to him in order to get D’Angelo Russell. Now, he might be more inclined to stay in Golden State.

“Wiggins is like the opposite version of Harrison Barnes, where Barnes won rings early, then wanted to get a bigger role and be the star,” said the West executive. “He got to do that for some bad teams and now it is, ‘Jeez, I wish I was winning again.’ Wiggins is going the opposite way. He’s pretty well set on staying with the Warriors, if they can pay him.”

Jayson Tatum shot 37.5% when guarded by Andrew Wiggins. Jaylen Brown shot 29.4% when guarded by Draymond Green, 1-15 from three. pic.twitter.com/RvXDODLhi0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2022

Choosing between Wiggins and Poole will not be an easy decision to make. Both are great players who played a crucial role in the team’s championship run last season. But Golden State simply can’t afford to pay everybody.

And while it may seem smarter to cut ties with one of the older guys, Stephen Curry wouldn’t be on board with that.

Curry Has Say in Final Decisions

With how old Golden State’s star trio is, prioritizing Wiggins and Poole over Green and Thompson could be smart. However, Curry almost certainly wouldn’t let that happen.

“Steph terrifies them in that front office. I mean, within reason. Steph wanted Avery Bradley last year but they wanted Gary Payton II. They did not listen to him and there was no problem with that. I think Steph likes to have a voice but does not get caught up in dictating moves.

“Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different. If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don’t know what a p***ed off Steph would be like to deal with, he never seems to be that way. But they don’t want to find out. They can move either guy they just have got to realize, they’ve got to make the case to Steph for that,” said a Western Conference executive.

So, as the Warriors attempt to navigate their financial struggles, keep an eye out on Poole and Wiggins. (And maybe even Durant.)