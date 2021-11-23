Young Warrior’s Breakthrough Has Made Klay Thompson a ‘Proud Vet’

While much of the attention around the NBA-best Warriors this year has been focused on star guard Stephen Curry, the who has moved up the ranks to become the favorite for the league’s MVP award this season, it’s been the developments that have happened elsewhere on the roster that have fueled Golden State’s early rise to championship contender-hood.

One of those developments has been third-year guard Jordan Poole, whose late surge last season gave the franchise some confidence that he would be ready for a bigger role this season. He has been, essentially, a placeholder for rehabbing star Klay Thompson, and has done a fine impression: He’s averaging 18.4 points on 45.8% shooting.

Thompson has certainly taken notice. When ESPN tweeted our a graphic marking Poole’s improvement here in Year 3, Thompson hopped on to comment with a retweet.

“Proud vet is an understatement,” Thompson wrote. “I’ve seen this man put in the work everyday for the last few years and his future is incredibly bright.”

Proud vet is an understatement . I’ve seen this man put in the work everyday for the last few years and his future is incredibly bright ✨ 👌🏽 https://t.co/PDLWQG0lO4 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) November 23, 2021

Warriors’ Poole Pick Was Panned in 2019

Poole was a controversial pick for the Warriors in the 2019 NBA draft, taken out of Michigan with the No. 28 pick. He was a high-ceiling gamble, still very much an unfinished product, and a player many expected to go late in the second round, if at all.

In their 2019 draft grades, CBS Sports gave the Poole pick a “D,” and Rotoworld also tabbed it a “D.”

One of the outliers was Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer, who rated Poole an “A” and wrote, “Poole has more talent than he got to show in college. He’s a great 3-point shooter who can also put the ball on the floor and make plays on the move. The big question for him is his defense, but his well-rounded offensive game should allow him to quickly jump Evans in the pecking order in Golden State. The injury-ravaged Warriors will need a lot from Poole next season. He could be up for it.”

Tjarks was not quite right on Poole’s immediate impact, but he did foresee him as a high-ceiling player. Poole has consistently built on his scoring ability, going from 8.8 points as a rookie to 12.0 points last season to this year’s breakout number.

Jordan Poole May Have to Adjust to the Bench

When Thompson does return, it will send Poole, who is 22, back to the bench—either right away or down the line—and that could be an interesting challenge for him. Like most young players, Poole’s numbers as a starter (16.8 points on 42.8% shooting) in his career are far better than those coming off the bench (9.1 points on 37.3% shooting).

Poole’s shooting has steadily increased in his three NBA seasons, from 33.3% as a rookie to 45.8% this season. He has struggled with his 3-point accuracy (33.3%) this year, but has shown signs of breaking out of his early season funk by going 12-for-19 from the arc in his last two games.

Maintaining a strong 3-point shot, taking the best possible looks from distance, and not forcing his game, will be key for Poole when Thompson does return. Coach Steve Kerr said he has high confidence in Poole’s shot.





Play



Steve Kerr "POSTGAME REACTION" Warriors beat Raptors 119-104, Jordan Poole 33 Pts Steve Kerr "POSTGAME REACTION" Warriors beat Raptors 119-104, Jordan Poole 33 Pts 2021-11-22T04:19:29Z

“Really high,” Kerr said on Sunday. “He’s worked so hard on it. I think the challenge this year is kind of the next step of his evolution, which is to figure out what’s a good shot. Being aggressive but without forcing. I think the last few games he’s got much better in terms of his shot selection. Just taking the ones that are there and not launching tough ones.”