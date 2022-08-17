Young Warriors Guard Sends Strong Message to Klay Thompson

Over the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have completely transformed their roster. During their earlier title runs, they were a team built of veterans all pushing toward the same goal. But now, they have the perfect mix of veterans and young players.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all still competing at the highest level, while the core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman is set to lead the team into the future. But perhaps the most impressive young player is Jordan Poole.

This past season, Poole emerged as one of the best young guards in the NBA, let alone on the Warriors. He’s been able to mimic the playstyle of Curry and Thompson, thriving in Golden State’s system. And according to the man himself, a lot of that credit goes to Thompson.

“[Thompson’s] his own person, and for him to embrace me at such a young age and kind of take me under his wing, teach me his tricks and show me his blueprint is really special, and I’m glad to be part of that,” Poole stated in a quote posted on the Warriors official Twitter account.

The young guard has been able to take the Warriors’ methods and excel within their system. His prowess as a scorer has allowed him to quickly become one of the most promising young players in the NBA, at least, according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

Poole Listed as Best Young Prospect

Recently, Swartz wrote an article detailing the best three young prospects on each team in the league. It was no surprise to see Poole at the top of Golden State’s list, and Swartz listed him as a “major offensive threat.”

“Poole has worked his way into becoming a major offensive threat, whether it’s as a primary ball-handler, spot-up shooter or cutter looking for passes from Draymond Green or Stephen Curry. After averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and leading the NBA in free-throw shooting (92.5 percent) last season, Poole is going to be rewarded with a major payday either in the form of an extension this fall or in restricted free agency next summer,” Swartz wrote.

CLAIMING THE #1 SPOT IN OUR TOP 50 HANDLES OF THE 2021-22 SZN… JORDAN POOLE 🕺🏆 Jordan Poole x #NBAHandlesWeek pic.twitter.com/O1jwr8oVvo — NBA (@NBA) August 14, 2022

However, while Poole is Golden State’s top prospect right now, there’s a chance he might not be on the team anymore after next summer.

Poole Could Leave Warriors Next Summer

Golden State is going to be in a financial bind next offseason, as Green, Thompson, Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will all be in need of contract extensions. And if Poole ends up being the odd man out, teams could be there to whisk him away. Among those teams is the Orlando Magic.

“I’d watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match,” an Eastern Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports.

With teams like the Magic and Detroit Pistons set to have enough cap space to sign Poole outright, the Warriors will have some very difficult decisions to make.

But for now, they can enjoy being home to some of the best young talent in the league.