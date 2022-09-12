Jordan Poole Most Likely to Ditch Warriors: Sources

Despite winning an NBA Championship just a few short months ago, the Golden State Warriors‘ celebrations were cut short. Headlines quickly shifted from the championship high of last season to discussions surrounding Golden State’s upcoming financial issues.

Over the next two years, four key Warriors players are going to be in need of contract extensions – Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins. And with how deep into the luxury tax the Warriors already are, they won’t be able to afford all four of them.

According to a Western Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Poole is the player most likely to look elsewhere for his next deal. They stated that, if the Warriors don’t handle his contract situation perfectly, he could choose to ditch Golden State.

“Poole, though, could have some [Harrison] Barnes in him,” the executive explained. “He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad, but he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract. But if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole.”

At just 23 years old, Poole still has a lot of room to grow in the NBA. If he wants to be the lead guy (or second guy) on a team, then leaving Golden State could be a route he considers.

As for Wiggins, the executive has the opposite belief.

Wiggins More Likely to Stay With Warriors

While the executive compared Poole to Barnes, who decided to leave the Warriors in favor of finding a larger role elsewhere, they believe Wiggins is more apt to stay in Golden State and continue trying to win at the highest level.

“Wiggins is like the opposite version of Harrison Barnes, where Barnes won rings early, then wanted to get a bigger role and be the star,” the executive said. “He got to do that for some bad teams and now it is, ‘Jeez, I wish I was winning again.’ Wiggins is going the opposite way. He’s pretty well set on staying with the Warriors, if they can pay him.”

However, at the same time, they believe that every decision the team makes needs to run through Curry.

Curry Has Huge Say in Warriors’ Decisions

Obviously, the front office has the final say in any decision the team makes, but running things through Curry first is a must.

“Steph terrifies them in that front office. I mean, within reason. Steph wanted Avery Bradley last year but they wanted Gary Payton II. They did not listen to him and there was no problem with that. I think Steph likes to have a voice but does not get caught up in dictating moves.

“Klay and Draymond, though, that would be different. If they moved on from either one, they had better make a good case as to why to Steph. Or they can alienate him. I don’t know what a p***ed off Steph would be like to deal with, he never seems to be that way. But they don’t want to find out. They can move either guy they just have got to realize, they’ve got to make the case to Steph for that,” the executive told Deveney.

Golden State’s financial situation will be one to monitor over the next two years.