Jordan Poole Could Ditch Warriors, Team-up With No. 1 Pick Following Fight

Before the Golden State Warriors had to deal with the fallout from the Draymond Green situation, they were constantly having to answer questions about their impending financial issues. Four players will need contract extensions in the next two years, but Golden State likely won’t be able to pay everybody.

Green, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson will all need new contracts over the course of the next two years. If Green decides to decline his upcoming player option, then he, Poole, and Wiggins will all be free agents of some sort next summer.

And while Golden State will be able to match any deal that Poole gets, he could be the biggest flight risk of the three. During a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic mentioned a team that could look to steal Poole away from the Warriors. He said that he believes a deal will get done but also that the Orlando Magic could be a team to watch out for.

“I think it [the extension] gets done,” Slater said. “I think there are dangers out there for the Warriors that he could get a max offer sheet, which starts around $33.5 million or so. The Orlando Magic, for example, need a lead guard. They should have a bunch of cap room. If they believe they can pry Poole away, wouldn’t you want to pair him as a pick-and-roll partner with Paolo Banchero?”

As noted, the Warriors will be able to match any deal that Poole receives in free agency, but if they run into financial issues, then they could choose to let him walk.

In addition, Slater also mentioned a Western Conference squad as one to keep an eye on in the race for Poole – the San Antonio Spurs.

Slater Mentions Spurs as Poole Destination

At just 23 years old, Poole still has a ton of room to grow. And if he decides that he wants to take on a larger role and lead his own team, he might explore his options next summer. Being Stephen Curry’s backup is a great gig, especially when you’re winning a championship, but every player has selfish desires.

Slater mentioned that the Spurs could be a potential landing spot for Poole, too, as they’re a rebuilding team where he could be a leader.

“I think the Spurs are another team who’s rebuilding where Poole is so appealing compared to Green, Kyrie [Irving], or some of the other free agents out there. For a young team with cap space that wants to build, Poole fits an age curve,” Slater said.

A projected baseline for the Warriors and Jordan Poole in extension talks is four years, $120 million. Inside the negotiations and why the Magic and Spurs could target Poole in restricted free agency with @anthonyVslater on the @hoopshype podcast. https://t.co/0bHBORHa4B — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 14, 2022

After the fight with Green, there could also be some resentment from the side of Poole. He’s seemed fine ever since the incident, but if they don’t get an extension done by October 17, who knows what could happen?

Warriors Should Get Extension Done

Slater stressed the importance of Golden State getting a deal done with Poole before the season starts so it won’t be hanging over his head all season long, and the incident with Green only made that more important.

“From the Warriors’ side, and why I think they get this done is I don’t think they want this looming over Poole’s head all season, especially after what just happened. It’s one of the many reasons the Green situation was unsettling. I think it provided more urgency in the Poole contract talks,” Slater explained.

Poole has become a crucial part of the Warriors’ rotation, and even though they can’t keep everyone, keeping him happy should be one of their top priorities.