Warriors Struggles Blamed on Jordan Poole’s Biggest Problem

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Golden State Warriors this season. Despite taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy last season, they’ve stumbled to start this year. Injuries have gotten in their way, but even regardless of that, their bench hasn’t lived up to par.

Right now, the Warriors are dealing with the absence of star point guard Stephen Curry. In his absence, Jordan Poole has been the star of the show, and he’s done a fairly decent job. However, he’s inconsistent, and Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that the Warriors will only be as good as Poole is.

“The Warriors knew from the beginning of Jordan Poole’s time as the starting point guard that they would fly no higher than his wings would take them,” Poole wrote. “They’re getting a good look at the limit. Though JP has star moments, it’s evident he is years away from reaching his potential. Gorgeous flashes of wonder, when he combines efficiency with spectacle, do not amount to consistency. Poole’s inconsistency is first among several reasons why the Warriors over the past few days have regressed to the mediocrity they hoped they had left behind. As Poole faltered, so did they.”

She was really impressed with Jordan Poole’s move! pic.twitter.com/Y2pfAT0XjG — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 31, 2022

Poole was an integral part of Golden State’s title run last year, enjoying a breakout season and stepping up in a big way when Curry missed time toward the end of the year. He’s been thrust into that same role this season.

While he hasn’t been perfect, Poole has still put up solid stats this year. He’s appeared in all 40 of the team’s games this year and is playing 30.1 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 20.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 42.6% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Stephen Curry Making Injury Progress

Poole is the next-best thing after Curry, but he’s nowhere close to the real thing. Curry has established himself as one of the best point guards in NBA history, and the impact he has on the Warriors is undeniable.

Luckily for Golden State gangs, it was recently revealed that Curry took part in five-on-five workouts. Afterward, Curry said it felt good to get back out there.

“It was nice to break a sweat,” Curry said. “Feel the speed of the game again, the physicality of it and get yourself in situations that you can test everything that you need to to be able to be ready for an actual game.”

Stephen Curry in practice today. His re-evaluation is this weekend.pic.twitter.com/v99ahVLcIR — Vince 🌉 (@DubsSZN2023) January 6, 2023

GM Bob Myers Hints at Stephen Curry Return

As Curry inches closer to his return, Warriors GM Bob Myers gave some insight into when he could be back on the court. He said that one potential target date could be Golden State’s upcoming road game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I hope so; he’s going to get evaluated this weekend and he’s working out on the court… but there’s been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that,” Myers said. “So, that would be what… the first road game is on Friday, I think, in San Antonio. That would a hope. That would be what we’re shooting for, something in that range…”