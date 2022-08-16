Warriors’ Star Predicted to Depart Golden State by Next Offseason

The Golden State Warriors will be one of the best teams in the NBA next season and as such, several members of the roster are among the favorites to take home some of the league’s most prized hardware.

An ESPN panel was convened on Thursday, August 11, and asked to vote on who would win a variety of awards from league MVP to Coach of the Year. The categories were littered with names of Warriors, though one Dubs’ guard was a runaway favorite on one particular list.

Experts voted breakout star Jordan Poole to win 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year in a runaway. Each voter was asked to rank their top three choices, assigning them values of five points, three points and one point, respectively.

Poole garnered a total of 77 points, including 77.8% of the first-place votes. Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics came in second with a total of 22 points and 16.7% of first-place votes. The 55-point gap was the largest between a first- and second-place finisher in any category voted on by the panel.

Dubs forward Draymond Green came in fifth in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year, while Steph Curry landed in fourth on the list for Most Valuable Player.

Curry is under contract for the next four years and Green is expected to reach a deal with the team on some type of extension within the next 12 months, as both players enter the twilight stages of their primes. The 23-year-old Poole, however, who is still very much on his way up is the most likely of the Dubs’ core six players to end up in another team’s uniform in 2023-24.

Jordan Poole Will be Coveted if Warriors Let Him Reach Free Agency

Poole will play next season in a contract year, after which he will hit restricted free agency if the Dubs don’t extend him by the October deadline.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an Eastern Conference executive who said at least one team will be eager to jump on an offer sheet for Poole next summer.

“I’d watch out for the [Orlando] Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match,” the executive told Deveney last week.

Poole Predicted Most Likely Warriors Player to Depart Next Offseason

Deveney also posited that Golden State would be most inclined to part with Poole over Green and Klay Thompson, both of whom are mainstays of the Dubs’ now eight-year dynasty.