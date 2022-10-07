Golden State Star Steph Curry Sounds Off on Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been willing to abide some antics over the years from personalities like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant in the name of winning. But what the organization won’t abide is slanderous reporting involving any of its players.

It was slander that Dubs’ star Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr alleged Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes is guilty of spreading, after he sent out a tweet Wednesday night implying that a recent change in Jordan Poole’s “attitude” had prompted a physical altercation between him and Green.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic tweeted out video of Curry’s comments on Thursday, October 6.

Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 6, 2022

“Whatever that specific tweet that was put out yesterday, insinuating that JP’s (Jordan Poole’s) attitude or something has changed since training camp … it’s absolute BS (bull s***),” Curry said. “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something that we feel like will not derail our season and what we’re trying to do.”

“The rest of it, [it’s] hard when speculation becomes opinion and turns into borderline fact of what actually happened,” Curry continued. “I hate [that] that became kinda part of the narrative, which is not fair to JP.”

Dubs’ Kerr Doubles Down That Rumors on Poole’s ‘Attitude’ Are False

The tweet in question read as follows:

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell [Yahoo Sports],” Haynes wrote.

Along with Curry, Kerr also spoke to the media on Thursday. The coach did not reference Haynes by name, though he did directly refute the details about Poole included in Haynes’ report.

“The only thing I will say is that Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. There was a report that I was made aware of last night that … Jordan had an attitude. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic,” Kerr said. “So, disappointing to see misinformation out there, but I wanted to make sure I set the record straight on that. Everything else, we will handle internally.”

Kerr went on to elaborate on Green’s return timetable when it comes to practice sessions, as the start of the Warriors’ season looms just 12 days away.

“He didn’t practice today. He won’t be here tomorrow,” Kerr said of Green. “I expect him to return on Saturday and get back at it.”

Warriors GM Bob Myers Doesn’t Believe Green, Poole Conflict About Money

Golden State general manager Bob Myers also took the podium Thursday, giving his take on the events between Green and Poole, and whether he believed bad blood over money might have been behind them.

“I don’t think it was related to who is getting paid and who isn’t,” Myers told reporters. “I don’t sense that. Make your own conclusions. Probably more important what players think on that than [what] I think, but I don’t see it.”

Myers added that he doesn’t think Green will miss any games due to his personal conduct. Whether the NBA wants to get involved where discipline is concerned remains unclear. However, Slater and Shams Charania reported Wednesday that “internal discipline is imminent” for Green, meaning Myers will have strong sway in what punishment ultimately befalls the star forward — if any does at all.