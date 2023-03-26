Jordan Poole Sends Message on Stephen Curry After Warriors Beat 76ers

The Golden State Warriors need to have all hands on deck at all times at this point in the season. If they want to make a serious playoff push and get on the right track heading into the postseason, they can’t afford to lose focus for a single second.

On Friday night, they got things done against the Philadelphia 76ers – one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Jordan Poole had it going throughout the game and was dominant in the fourth quarter. After the game, he revealed a message Stephen Curry sent to him during the game.

“Just being able to get a stretch like that [and] catch my rhythm, be aggressive, [and] look for my shots,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “As opposed to coming in, trying to figure out what the rhythm of the game is, who has it going, who can we find, [and] the type of shots we need to take. But I was out there the whole 12 [minutes], and Steph was just telling me to be aggressive. Just keep going. And whenever I kind of get time to catch my rhythm and line up my shots, it makes the playmaking a bit easier, too, because the defense is also worried about me scoring, as well as making the right plays.”

Play

Jordan Poole Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 Jordan Poole Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 2023-03-25T05:26:42Z

Poole scored 19 points in the final frame alone and finished the night with an incredible statline. He put up 33 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Curry also had a solid night against Philadelphia. He finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from deep.

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Jordan Poole

After the game, Curry also spoke about Poole. He discussed how Poole’s top-notch play was able to create more space for himself and Klay Thompson.

“It was a fun way to play and to see him go off,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube Channel. “And then they made a couple of adjustments. I got loose for a couple of shots. Klay got open. Everybody was a threat, and JP [Poole] started the whole thing for us. So, it’s just a matter of him being ready for whatever he’s asked to do and whatever the game requires. It might not always be crazy scoring, but it’s just being aggressive and being ready. And he was definitely that tonight.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 2023-03-25T05:43:52Z

Jordan Poole Discusses Warriors Changes

Meanwhile, after the game, Poole talked about the differences between this year’s Warriors squad and last year’s. He noted that his approach to the game on both sides of the court has changed accordingly with the roster differences.

“Yeah, this is a bit different. We had a little bit different of a team last year,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We had a couple of older guys. Different dynamic in terms of defense. It’s a bit different when you got certain guys out there like Loon [Kevon Looney] or Draymond [Green] or Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] or Gary [Payton II]. They just have such a defensive presence, you can kind of freestyle a little bit more and play off of rhythm. Comes with chemistry. Comes with time. As for offense, I mean, try to just be aggressive, attack, get to the paint, and try to get these guys open looks. Try to get them easy shots. And then just kind of play off of that.”