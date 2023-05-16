Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Massive Struggles in Warriors Playoff Run

After a season-long struggle on the road, it was fitting that’s where the Golden State Warriors’ season ended. The same could be said about their bench struggles, as their second unit was absolutely putrid in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jordan Poole, in particular, underperformed relative to expectations. Handed a massive contract extension last summer, Poole’s season was full of inconsistency, and the playoffs proved to be no different. During his exit interview, Poole talked about his postseason success last year in relation to his struggles this year.

“Probably just a little bit of a role change,” Poole said. “Last year, I could come in, score, be aggressive with the team that we had around being more of a facilitator. Trying to get guys off the ball. Get them easy shots. Throughout the course of the playoffs, we had two really good defensive teams that we played. Just trying to find ways to facilitate, get inside.”

Play

Jordan Poole exit interview; Warriors were eliminated from playoffs by Lakers Reactions of your favorite team… sports, all the time! VIDEO WARRIORS 2023-05-15T08:25:53Z

In the Warriors’ series against the Lakers, Poole played just 20.7 minutes per game. He averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 34.5% from the field and 25.0% from behind the three-point line.

He explained that every postseason run will be different.

“It’s not always about scoring,” said Poole. “It’s about finding ways to try to help her team be successful. I think every playoffs will be different. Everything won’t be the same. And like I said, you learn from that, grow from that, and apply it to your skill set.”

Warriors’ Jordan Poole Declines to Elaborate on Draymond Green Punch

Jordan Poole: “It’s not always about scoring. It’s about finding ways to help our team be successful.” On the punch: “We made it to the second round of the playoffs… Guys stepped up and had a lot of exciting moments. I don’t think there’s anything that can change that.” — C.J. Holmes 🚀 (@CjHolmes22) May 13, 2023

Before Golden State’s season even began, there was tension. A video leaked that showed Draymond Green punching Poole during a practice, and it immediately cast a large shadow over the team’s season.

During a recent chat with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Poole stood firm on his stance about the punch, stating that everything is fine. In reality, though, he took more of a standoffish approach with his response to the question.

“I don’t have no answer for you other than that we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games,” Poole said. “It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Bob Myers Future With Warriors to Be Decided Soon

Reporting on Bob Myers’ future in Golden State for NBA Countdown on ABC: pic.twitter.com/ksmniyRPNZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

In other important news, the Warriors could be undergoing changes in the front office sometime in the near future. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, GM Bob Myers, whose contract ends in a couple of weeks, will be taking some time to think about his future with the organization.

“With his contract expiring at the end of June, Bob Myers told me last night that he plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors,” Wojnarowski reported on the May 14 edition of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” “And it’s a decision that he says he’s torn about, in large part because of his relationships, he said, with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr.”