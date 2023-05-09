Jordan Poole’s Scoreless Game 4 Causes Tense Scenes in Warriors’ Locker Room

It was a night of cardio for Jordan Poole, as he was unable to log any points in the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 4 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. Poole’s scoreless night left the Warriors’ locker room tense after the final buzzer, according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke.

Burke gave a detailed report of the scenes, following the game. She explained that Poole was reluctant to speak with reporters, and when he did things were very tense.

“I happened to be in the locker room when Jordan Poole spoke… let me paint a picture of what that locker room was like,” Burke reported via NBC Sports Bay Area. “So the Warriors’ PR was coming over and saying, ‘Jordan could you please talk postgame?’ He seemed a little reluctant, you could tell that he was very frustrated, he was facing his locker, actually. So as the reporters gathered around him, when it did become clear that he would talk to us, his back was to us… He turned his music off for us. That locker room, the visitors locker room is really cramped. So when that music went off all of the other players were listening as well…it was like all eyes and ears were on Jordan right there.”

Burke went on to add that when Poole was asked of his struggles, he didn’t have much to say.

“My shot, I don’t know. If I knew I would tell you,” is what he reportedly offered.

Once the questions wrapped up, Burke reported that Poole’s music went back on and the tension was a bit relieved amongst the players.

The 23-year-old has had issues throughout the current playoff run. He’s averaged just 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game, while shooting just 34.2% from the field, and 27.8% from deep.

Gilbert Arenas Calls on Warriors to Trade Jordan Poole

Poole’s disappearance during this postseason has put him in position to be painted as the scape goat, should the Warriors be eliminated.

It’s lead many, including former Golden State point guard Gilbert Arenas, to suggest that the team look to trade him.

“Watching Poole right now, I might trade him. … If I can package him and get someone I can rely on, I’m going to try it. He’s not Steph. He’s not a replacement. He’s showing me this s—t, that’s what he’s showing me,” Arenas said during his “Gil’s Arena” live stream during Game 3. “He’s supposed to be the best player on the court, right, and he kind of looks like the worst player. He’s the highest paid on this court, and he looks like the worst player.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Remains Confident in Jordan Poole

While Arenas and many others are calling for Poole’s time in the Bay to come to a close, his Warriors teammates have had his back.

Stephen Curry was sure to solidify the team’s confidence in the young guard, following their loss in Game 3.

“We are all extremely confident in what he provides for us, what he can do out there and keeping it positive, just how you approach the game,” Curry said via the Golden State Warriors official YouTube channel. “And that’s what I love about him. He has great energy and making or missing the shots, it’s going to happen. So, it’s just a matter of sticking with it, because you’ll get rewarded in the big picture and especially because we do have a lot of confidence in what he provides for us and what he’s capable of doing.”