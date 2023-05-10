NBA Execs Rip Warriors’ Decision on Jordan Poole Contract, Name Potential Trade Partners

For now, the Golden State Warriors are looking to find a way out of a 3-1 deficit in their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a few months, they could be looking to find their way out of a different bind, Jordan Poole‘s lucrative contract.

Poole’s well-documented issues in this season’s playoff run have made many question his future in the Bay. The easiest solution for Golden State would be to find a trade partner this summer, who is interested in buying-low on the former Michigan star.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus spoke with an former Western Conference executive who listed off a few possible landing spots for Poole.

“Maybe Washington [Wizards], especially if that’s where [Bob] Myers ends up, or Chicago [Bulls]. Perhaps Dallas [Mavericks] if Kyrie Irving leaves [as a free agent],” the source told Pincus. “Maybe the L.A. Clippers.”

A second source explained that if the Warriors are “motivated” to move on from Poole, they’ll be able to find a trade partner.

“Other suggestions included the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. ‘If the Warriors were motivated, they’d find a trade partner,'” another NBA source told Pincus.

Warriors ‘Rushed’ to Overpay Jordan Poole: Executive

The Dubs extended Poole for four years, inking him to a $120 million deal last summer. An Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Pincus was surprised to see Golden State rush into negotiations with the young guard.

“I don’t know why the Warriors rushed to overpay him. They could have given him the same money this summer. At least then, they’d know what his contract would mean to their situation,” the Eastern Conference executive told Pincus. “He’s earning more than [Andrew] Wiggins, and Wiggins is way more valuable than Poole.”

Many expected the Warriors to put a halt to any extensions until the new collective bargaining agreement was locked in. With a solid amount of cap space now tied up with Poole, who has been underwhelming since signing the dotted line, Golden State will have to do some financial gymnastics to continue to compete.

The new CBA sees more penalties for teams who exceed the salary cap. Any team that is over $17.5 million above the threshold is restricted in the moves they’re allowed to make, such as sign-and-trades, trading future picks over seven years in advance, and more.

This season, Golden State was about $50 million over the limit. When Poole’s extension kicks in next season, things will just get tougher for them.

Gilbert Arenas Pushes for Warriors to Trade Jordan Poole

Poole’s mediocre 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game this postseason hasn’t helped fans fell better about that extension. Not to mention he’s done it, while shooting just 34.2% from the field, and 27.8% from deep.

Former Warriors-guard Gilbert Arenas recently suggested that the team looks to move on from it’s No. 3.

“Watching Poole right now, I might trade him. … If I can package him and get someone I can rely on, I’m going to try it. He’s not Steph. He’s not a replacement. He’s showing me this s—t, that’s what he’s showing me,” Arenas said during his “Gil’s Arena” live stream during Game 3. “He’s supposed to be the best player on the court, right, and he kind of looks like the worst player. He’s the highest paid on this court, and he looks like the worst player.”