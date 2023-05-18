Warriors Trade Pitch Flips Jordan Poole for $51 Million Bucket-Getter

The Golden State Warriors have a good deal to sort out ahead of next season if they hope to rein in one of the priciest rosters in NBA history.

Some of that work could include trading a high-profile piece should Draymond Green opt in to the final year of his contract at the price of $27.6 million. On Friday, May 12, the night the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Dubs from title contention in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic published a eulogy for the team’s 2022-23 campaign and a look ahead to next year. In that piece, the duo noted that Jordan Poole profiles as the Warriors’ likeliest trade candidate heading into the summer.

River Brown of Bleacher Report took that notion and ran with it on Monday, pitching a trade that would send Poole and fellow guard Moses Moody to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk.

Jordan Clarkson Offers Warriors Similar Offense at Lower Cost Than Jordan Poole

Brown noted that Poole’s trade value is particularly low at the moment, as he struggled mightily to impact games during this year’s playoff run. Because of that, Brown asserted that Moody needs to be part of any Poole trade and can help facilitate the return of a stretch big like Olynyk who fits the Warriors’ system.

“I know Moses Moody played well, but Jordan Poole’s value is really low, so you’ve gotta add something,” Brown said. “[The Warriors] need a combo guard back. [They] need somebody who can give you that Jordan Poole production but be consistent on that end, and I think Jordan Clarkson is that type of player. He can get you a bucket in [isolation], he can hit the three-ball.”

“Then you got Kelly Olynyk, who’s a stretch big. He’s not a rim protector by any means,” Brown added. “[But] he can also play-make when he needs to. He’s 6’11”, he has size, he can space the floor.”

Clarkson has a player option in 2023-24 on the final season of his four-year, $51.5 million contract in Utah, which would allow Golden State to move on from him after next season if it wants to trim the budget. For a trade to occur this summer, however, Clarkson must first opt in with the Jazz and forego free agency.

Poole is entering the first season of a four-year, $128 million contract in 2023-24 and will hamstring the Dubs financially going forward, which is a problem even if he proves worth the investment. Poole’s contract becomes more problematic should the Warriors reach extension agreements with both Green and Klay Thompson over the next year or two.

Jordan Poole Doesn’t Believe Golden State Trade Rumors

As far as trade rumors go, Poole told Logan Murdock of The Ringer in an article published Monday that he doesn’t expect Golden State will deal him this summer. Despite shooting struggles that saw Poole’s percentages drop across the board, the guard asserted that he had a “good year” in 2022-23.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back]. It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories,” Poole said. “I was able to make history with Klay and Steph [Curry], [hit] my first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season.”

“Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap,” Poole added. “And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”