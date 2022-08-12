Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal 23-Year-Old Star for $70 Million Forward

The Golden State Warriors have won four titles in the past eight years. Over the last decade, they have won 40% of the titles. The core trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been absolutely dominant. And how, they have guys like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole helping lead the charge, too.

But by the end of next season, Golden State will be forced to make some crucial decisions. Up to this point, they’ve been more than willing to pay any amount of money to keep their core players. However, with Green, Thompson, Wiggins, and Poole all in need of extensions next summer, that may no longer be possible.

Since Poole is the youngest of the bunch, and since two-way wings like Wiggins are often more valued in today’s NBA, he could be the odd one out. Sean Deveny of Heavy.com recently revealed the Orlando Magic could try to steal Poole next offseason since they will have the necessary cap space. If that’s the case, then, Golden State should try to get some sort of value in return by offering a sign-and-trade.

Here’s an outline of a potential deal:

Warriors receive: Jonathan Isaac

Magic receive: Poole

#GLeagueAlum Jordan Poole had the entire NBA on skates during his breakout season with the @warriors! ⛸🧊 #NBAHandlesWeek His dribbling package is UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/oETx7NRr2G — NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 12, 2022

Let’s be perfectly clear – the Magic would not have to send anything back to Golden State. They will have enough cap space to sign Poole outright, and the only reason they would consider a sign-and-trade is if they wanted to lessee the load on their books.

And since Isaac has dealt with a career of injury issues, maybe they would be willing to include him. For Golden State, this would be one way of getting something, even if that something is an injury-prone forward, out of the ordeal.

Just how serious is Orlando’s interest, though?

‘Watch Out’ for Magic in Free Agency

Since the Magic are in the midst of a rebuild, they could be looking to throw some money around next summer. Attacking the restricted free agency market would be a smart way of adding young talent, and according to an Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Deveney, Poole could be on their list of targets.

“I’d watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match,” the executive told Deveney and Heavy Sports.

Still in awe how Jordan Poole got away with this move 🥵pic.twitter.com/RYeGARm0Ld — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) August 9, 2022

Orlando already has Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs on the roster, but with Poole’s proven scoring prowess, he would be a great addition to their young core.

“They’re going to establish something with Paolo in the frontcourt, with his passing. But they’re going to need a top-level perimeter scorer, too. If you put Poole with Paolo and Franz Wagner, it’s an exciting young team,” the exec stated.

And for those who believe the Warriors will continue to spend regardless of the price, people around the league are doubtful.

Warriors Likely Won’t Keep Spending

As of now, the Warriors already have one of the highest payrolls in the league. If they extend all of their core players next summer, their payroll will approach $400 to $500 million, and it’s extremely unlikely that they are willing to pay that much.

“They bring in a lot of money,” the executive told Deveney. “They can do things most other teams can’t as far as keeping their talent in place. But even with that there are some limits. They made a choice with (Gary) Payton. They’re going to go through that again here.”

So, while it’s totally possible that Poole ends up getting extended by the Warriors if they choose him over other players, Orlando could attempt to pry him from Golden State’s grasp.