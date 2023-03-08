Thunder Guard Sounds Off on Steph Curry & Klay Thompson After Dominating Warriors

After a five-game hot streak, the Golden State Warriors have hit another wall. All season long, they’ve hovered around the .500 mark, and every time they string together a few wins, they fall back down into mediocrity. This time around was no different, despite Stephen Curry’s return to action.

That trend continued on Tuesday night in Golden State’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry is now 0-2 since his return from injury, as the Warriors fell to the Thunder by a score of 137-128. After the game, Josh Giddey name-dropped Curry and Klay Thompson, noting that the Warriors are a team not to be messed with.

“It seemed like that [they were] not going to go away easily,” Giddey said via the Thunder’s official YouTube channel. “Steph [Curry] made some big shots, Klay [Thompson], you know, [Jonathan] Kuminga was good down the stretch for them. And obviously, we were trying to take away a lot of their threes, so they got some dunks and layups, but you kind of got to pick your poison with those guys down the stretch. But I thought on the other end, we executed really well. They started blitzing Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] in the last few minutes, but guys were ready to make plays out of it. We got open threes [and] layups. So, I think both ends of the floor, I think for the most part of the game, we executed the game plan. We took care of what we needed to. It’s a really good win against a really good team.”

Giddey absolutely torched the Warriors en route to a big-time Thunder victory. The young point guard put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 17 assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Klay Thompson Remains Confident in Warriors

Despite their recent struggles, the Warriors are still confident in themselves. After their recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which came before their loss to the Thunder, Thompson expressed his confidence in Golden State heading into the final stretch of the season.

“Our confidence is very high. I think I’ve stated this before, I’m never going to doubt this group or this franchise,” Thompson said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We still have a lot of basketball left and we can put ourselves in a great position to finish the year the way we want to.”

Stephen Curry Sounds Off After Loss to Lakers

In addition, Curry also had something to say after Golden State’s loss to the Lakers. He said that they need to improve their intensity.

“Just our overall defensive intensity, and then our mindfulness on the offensive end of how we’re trying to get shots,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know we shoot a lot of threes, but I think tonight we, for the most part, we had really, really good ones. Even when it gets down to the last six minutes of the game, I don’t mind any of those shots. I think sometimes we talk about like hero ball or, you know, unnecessary threes, but all of them were really good looks. [We] didn’t make them and then, or, made some, didn’t make the last two. And then AD [Anthony Davis] played amazing tonight, which was tough to keep going back and forth. But defensively, our road splits have been trash all year in all categories. So, just trying to correct that as much as possible is our challenge. First quarter, we were down 20, and to fight our way back shows you how much it matters to us to try to get over the hump on the road. We just got to have a better start.”