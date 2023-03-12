Jrue Holiday Issues Strong Statement on Steph Curry After Warriors Beat Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of the season. After ripping off a five-game win streak, they lost three games in a row. However, on Saturday night, they snapped their losing streak, taking down the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite missing their best player, the Bucks put up a great fight. The game came down to the wire, and Stephen Curry ended up making some clutch plays to help seal an overtime win for the Warriors. After the game, Jrue Holiday sent a message on the Golden State star.

“I mean, it felt good,” Holiday said of his defense on Curry via the NBA’s official website. “Steph’s gonna be Steph, so he’s gonna hit shots. He’s gonna make big plays. But I think, at the end of the day, at the end of regulation, we still had a chance to win. I mean, essentially, we had the game, but I was being stupid. So, against, Steph’s going to be Steph, and I feel like the game plan worked. Just have to execute a little bit better.”

Curry ended regulation with two big-time plays. He nailed a clutch three to tie the contest and then proceeded to stuff Holiday at the rim, ensuring that the game would head to overtime.

The Warriors superstar finished the game with 36 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 13-of-27 shooting from the field and 6-of-15 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Holiday wasn’t particularly efficient against Golden State, but he put up solid numbers. The Bucks points guard dropped 18 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists on 7-of-22 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Donte DiVincenzo Shows Love to Stephen Curry

After the game, Donte DiVincenzo was asked about what it was like to go up against his former team, and in the process, he praised Curry as well.

“Absolutely. I take pride in it. I take it personal,” DiVincenzo said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I love those guys over there, but also, I want to beat them every single time I play them. It feels good to get the win, but it also feels good for us. We made some mistakes in the fourth quarter. At the end of the game, we buckled down. So, that’s what the feel-good part is, you know, we were down eight with what, two minutes, something like that, left. We got some stops, Steph did what Steph does, and we came together in overtime, and we got the win.”

Stephen Curry Puts Warriors on Notice

In other news, after the Warriors’ recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry put his team on notice, urging them not to slack off during the final stretch of the regular season.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins] and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”