Former Warriors Teammate Makes Bold Statement on Stephen Curry

Despite their struggles this season, there’s no denying how amazing the Golden State Warriors have been over the past decade. They’ve won four championships in eight seasons, including a title last year over the Boston Celtics.

Over the years, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have led the team to victory, with Curry acting as the fulcrum of the entire organization. He won his first NBA Finals MVP last season, and according to former Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson, when Curry’s in his zone, there’s nothing anybody can do to stop him.

“When he’s in his zone — you know when he’s in his zone — and he doesn’t do s*** like that,” Toscano-Anderson said on a recent episode of Buckets. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out. So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”

Play

Juan Toscano-Anderson on Playing with LeBron James, Warriors Championship Run & his Path to the NBA Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson joins Outta Pocket to breakdown why he thinks this Lakers team is playoff-bound, what it's like practicing with Steph, Klay and Draymond, and how the Mexican Professional league shaped his career and more. Join Josiah Johnson, LaJethro Jenkins, and Zach Schwartz as they talk to Juan Toscano-Anderson about wearing the #95,… 2022-12-21T18:00:08Z

For years, the narrative around Curry was about how he could never win the Finals MVP award. But last year, he silenced those critics, taking home the trophy, and cementing himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

And while he’s been dealing with a shoulder injury this season, he was putting up incredible numbers before he was sidelined. Curry has appeared in 26 of the team’s 34 games this year and was playing 34.4 minutes per contest. On the season, he’s averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 50.0% shooting from the floor and 43.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors Over Mentality

With Curry sitting on the sidelines, the Warriors will be forced to do anything they can to keep their heads above water. This means that guys like Jordan Poole and Thompson will have to take on larger roles, and the team as a whole will need to stay locked in at all times.

Green recently called out his teammates, noting that the team is in a “fragile” place, and everyone needs to remain mentally tough.

“You start going through these things and then you start believing them. Once you start believing them, it becomes who you are,” Green said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “The only way to break them is by being mentally tough.”

Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay: "Just some good ol' fashion trash talk. I didn't think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It's always fun to talk trash. We've been doing that since middle school." pic.twitter.com/f6DCawbooU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 26, 2022

Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Jordan Poole’s Ejection

Golden State was able to pick up a big-time win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day, but the night was soured by an ejection early in the fourth quarter. Poole was tossed after picking up his second tech, and / after the game.

“He knows that he can’t get a second one,” Kerr told reporters via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s still a young player. Jordan was fantastic tonight. We needed his offensive firepower. The way he started the game, he set a great tone. So the great thing with Jordan is, I think he still has a level or two to go to get to the point where he’s really reaching his ceiling. And that involves just playing with poise, whether it’s avoiding the referees or just taking care of the ball at certain times. But he’s doing a great job of competing and helping us stay afloat offensively at times, at key times in the game.”