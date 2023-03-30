All-Time NBA Great Blames Warriors Star Stephen Curry for Breaking Game

No NBA player has made more 3-pointers than Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The 2022 Finals MVP broke the all-time record, previously held by Ray Allen, last season against the New York Knicks.

Curry’s continued dominance from distance has had a serious impact on how basketball is played.

All-time NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jokingly blamed the Warriors’ star for breaking the game, during a recent appearance at a Bay Area high school.

“They’ve forgotten about anything that does not say three points on it,” Abdul-Jabbar said via NBC Bay Area. “And I got to go across the Bay and slap Steph Curry for changing everybody’s mind about how to play the game.”

Abdul-Jabbar is right, Curry truly has impact the way the game is taught in today’s world. Kids everywhere grow up wanting to shoot threes like him. NBA players have been effected in the same way, taking more and more shots from distance each year.

Since the 2013-14 season, where Curry was selected to his first All-Star team, the total number of league-wide 3-point attempts has jumped up nearly by 34,000. In the 2021-2022 the league shot a total of 86,535 threes, compared to 52974 in 2013-2014.

The increase in 3-point attempts can’t be solely attributed to Curry, but the success he and the Warriors have had by firing them up undoubtedly inspired many others across the association to try and mirror the play style.

Stephen Curry Credits Draymond Green in Warriors Win vs. Pelicans

The 3-Point King exploded in Golden State’s recent come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He poured in a game-high 39 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 8 assists, leading the Dubs back from down 20 points.

After the 120-108 win, Curry sat down with the media. Despite his scoring outburst, he credited teammate Draymond Green for helping spark the Warriors’ comeback.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”

Steve Kerr Shines Light on Draymond Green in Warriors Win

Curry’s head coach, Steve Kerr, sent a similar message to the press after the win. Kerr cited Green’s will and intensity as keys to Golden State’s victory over New Orleans.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”