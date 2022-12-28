Warriors Trade Proposal Lands Karl-Anthony Towns in 3-Team Blockbuster

Not only do the Golden State Warriors currently find themselves stuck between two timelines, but they’re also in a rough spot due to injuries. That’s more of a short-term issue, but it could lead to long-term effects, such as the Warriors missing the playoffs this year.

Add in the fact that Draymond Green could leave the team after this year, and a major move could be something they may want to consider. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert experiment hasn’t panned out yet this season, meaning they could look to make a major move. But Gobert isn’t the player some have suggested they trade.

Here’s an outline of a potential three-team deal involving the Warriors, Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks:

Warriors receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, 2027 2nd-Round Pick (top-50 protected via ATL)

Timberwolves receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Moses Moody, 2024 1st-Round Pick (via SAC, from ATL), 2026 1st-Round Pick (via GSW), 2028 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via GSW)

Hawks receive: Green, Taurean Prince, Austin Rivers

Adding Towns to the mix would be Golden State’s way of remaining in the title chase right now while also planning ahead for the future. The deal would pair Towns with Andrew Wiggins once again, but the two seemingly have no ill will toward one another, and they’d be teaming up in a much better situation this time around.

Why Hawks & Timberwolves Make This Trade

This deal couldn’t happen until next summer because of when Towns signed his contract extension, so it would involve Green accepting his player option. But he’d be entering a solid situation with the Hawks next to a group of talent that needs guiding.

For the Hawks, this trade would finally see them cut ties with Collins, and in the process, they’d be improving their defense by a wide margin. Green would give them a championship mindset, while Prince and Rivers would improve their depth at multiple positions.

Draymond Green is 3-for-3 on threes early on 🔥pic.twitter.com/v0tIUCVgat — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves would change directions. And according to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, that’s exactly what they need to do.

“I’m sure the Wolves want to give this group as long as possible to figure it out, but I’m not convinced they’ll ever get there,” Beck wrote. “Edwards is the future. Gobert has to stay to anchor the defense (and to justify the massive investment of all those picks). Which means it’s time to do two things: See what you can get for Russell now, and start gauging the market for Towns. They can’t actually trade KAT until next July, because of the supermax extension he signed last summer, but it’s time to start laying the groundwork.”

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

In order for the Warriors to trade Green next summer, it would have to be a destination he approves of, because he would have to accept his player option first. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there’s a “pretty strong” chance he could leave the Warriors anyway.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”