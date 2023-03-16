Kawhi Leonard Sends Strong Message on Steph Curry After Warriors Lose to Clippers

The Golden State Warriors don’t have a ton of breathing room. An up-and-down season has seen them hover around the .500 mark for the majority of the year, and heading into the playoffs, they face the harsh reality of having to play more road games than home games.

They have struggled on the road all year, and that trend continued on Tuesday night, as they lost to the LA Clippers. After the game, Kawhi Leonard was asked about what it was like to share the court with Stephen Curry, as the two have not played on the same floor against each other in a long time due to injuries. Leonard spoke highly of the Warriors superstar.

“Yeah, I mean, you already know what he can do,” Leonard said of Curry via The Sporting Tribune on YouTube. “He brings the best out of everyone on the floor. You have to stay tuned into his game, locked in at all times. Because one second, you’re not thinking about him. He’s going to come and make shots. So, yeah, it was great to see him back out there. It was fun.”

Play

WARRIORS @ CLIPPERS | KAWHI LEONARD POSTGAME KAWHI LEONARD POSTGAME PRESSER AS CLIPPERS BEAT WARRIORS, 134-126 2023-03-16T06:00:54Z

Curry put up insane stats against the Clippers, but it just wasn’t enough to earn his team a victory. The Warriors point guard finished the game with 50 points, two rebound, six assists, and two steals on 20-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

As for Leonard, he also put in a solid shift. The Clippers star ended the night with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 10-of-19 shooting overall and 3-of-7 shooting from distance.

Draymond Green Sounds Off on Stephen Curry

The Warriors point guard led the way for Golden State, but as noted, it just wasn’t enough. After the game, Draymond Green was asked about what it’s like playing with Curry when he’s as hot as he was against LA. He said that it’s all about catering to him.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”

Play

Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126 2023-03-16T05:30:10Z

As for Green, he dropped eight points, eight rebounds, and five assists against the Clippers and shot 3-of-7 from the floor and 1-of-1 from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Receive Andrew Wiggins Update

In other news, the Warriors recently received some less-than-stellar news about a potential Andrew Wiggins return. According to Collin Cowherd of Fox Sports, the Warriors star, who is out indefinitely due to personal reasons, is unlikely to return this season.

“I was told last night Andrew Wiggins likely doesn’t return for the season,” Cowherd said on the March 15 edition of The Herd. “It’s not 100%, but the Warriors have come to terms with that.”