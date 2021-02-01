Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Detroit Pistons Drama

Things got a little heated after the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Following the Warriors’ victory over the Pistons, guard Rodney McGruder approached the Warriors’ bench which started an intense exchange between both sides.

As if Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant had not already cut ties with former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the former Warrior further showed his disdain for them on social media.

Kevin Durant Reacts to Warriors-Wizards Drama

Durant seems to disagree with what his former teammates had to say about Pistons’ Rodney McGruder amidst drama after the Warriors’ matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

On Instagram, Durant appeared to have “liked” an Instagram post which referenced a quote by veteran Wayne Ellington, who called out the two Warriors star for being “unprofessional” in the midst of their comments about McGruder. Here’s how it all began:

After a 118-91 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, a frustrated McGruder got heated with one of the Warriors players on the sidelines. Thompson, who is out for the season after sustaining an Achilles injury, happened to be doing some commentary for NBC Sports Bay Area during the game while this was going unraveling. The All-Star guard commented on the situation.

I don’t know. This dude might be out the league soon. He’s probably mad about that, who knows?” said Thompson per KNBR’s Twitter. “Over here trying to start something like he’s a good player or something.

Now for Green, in his postgame interview, the power forward responded to the incident while also insulting McGruder even further in the process.

I was in the locker room, but apparently he was taking up for Wayne Ellington? When the f–k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy of the team?” Green said per the Warriors’ SoundCloud. “I don’t know man, everybody in the league tough these days. It’s crazy. I’ve seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don’t understand it — and don’t nobody do anything. Like, if you really wanted to do something, you could’ve done it. F–kin over there talking s–t like he’s the team tough guy. Get the hell out of here.

According to Green, one of the Warriors players had said something to Ellington during the first half when McGruder was on the bench. McGruder went undrafted coming out of Kansas State in 2013 and made appearances on the Miami Heat from 2016-2019 before acquiring a spot on the Los Angeles Clippers roster last season.

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Have Great History With Warriors

Looking back, Durant and Green didn’t really get along that well while KD was on the Golden State roster. The two notably had drama at the end of KD’s run with the Warriors where they had an argument on-court during one of the last games of their season together in Golden State. Durant was obviously not satisfied during his final year in Golden State, and he seemingly put the blame tensions with the team.

The Warriors are not set to go up against the Pistons again this season, so there will not be a rematch of the two sides this season. While KD’s issue with the Warriors is most likely in the past, it appears that he didn’t like what his former teammates had to say about McGruder.

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Klay Thompson Provides Unusual Injury Update