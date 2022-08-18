Former Warriors Wing Named Potential Trade Candidate: Sources

Lots of valuable players have passed through the Golden State Warriors’ locker room. Of course, there are players like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are future Hall-of-Famers, but it’s the role players that stand out the most.

Golden State’s style of play has allowed a multitude of talented players to thrive. Some earned a championship ring because of it, while others went on to sign lucrative contracts with new teams. Well, one of those players could be on the trade block this summer.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference executive who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Charlotte Hornets could look to trade former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr. during the upcoming season. He was mentioned as a potential trade target for the Chicago Bulls.

“Charlotte is one other team that has looked for a big guy but they’re not desperate to do it. If you’re Chicago and you could get Gordon Hayward in a deal like that, I think you give that a go even with the injury stuff. But more likely, you’re looking at Mason Plumlee and someone like Kelly Oubre. The Bulls gave up two picks for Vuc, they’re going to want something in return if they trade him. They would much rather just bring him back, maybe even extend him, then see if he plays better,” the executive noted.

Kelly Oubre was ON FIRE tonight: 32 PTS

NINE threes (8 in the 4Q) 😳

24 min pic.twitter.com/E2iOZ6o081 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

The wing didn’t play in Golden State for long, but he was a fairly solid player during his time with the Warriors.

Oubre’s Time With Warriors

The 26-year-old wing only spent one year with the Warriors, which was during the 2020-21 season. Golden State just missed out on the postseason that year, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament. That being said, Oubre did leverage his performance with the Warriors into a two-year contract with Charlotte.

In his one year with the Warriors, Oubre appeared in 55 games, playing 30.7 minutes a night. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43.9% shooting from the field and 31.6% shooting from distance. Oubre started in 50 of the 55 games he played.

Seeing Oubre on the trade block doesn’t mean that Golden State to target him, it’s just interesting to keep track of ex-Warriors players making their way through the league. Speaking of that, another former Warrior was recently connected to an Eastern Conference rival.

Former Warriors Big Man Linked to Rival

According to an anonymous NBA coach who spoke with Deveney, former Golden State big man Marquese Chriss could be a potential trade target for the Boston Celtics.

“Good athlete, very fluid and, you watch him, you just keep expecting a little more than what he gives you. He gets lost in the shuffle too much defensively, where he could be a pretty good rim protector with his athleticism,” the source explained to Deveney.

After landing with the Houston Rockets, the Celtics could look to add him via one of their TPEs.

“Doubt that he has a future in Houston, I’d have to figure they would move him. He is in that Tatum-Brown age range (26) and is better than (Noah) Vonleh or (Bruno) Caboclo who they’re going to look at, but he might be too inconsistent for the role they want him to play,” the coach told Deveney.

Both Oubre and Chriss should be able to make an impact on whatever team they end up landing with next year.