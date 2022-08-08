Former Warriors Wing Sounds Off After Joining Rival Team

Lots of different players have passed through the Golden State Warriors locker room through the years. Obviously, the core players have been there through it all. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been there for everything, but that’s not the case for everyone.

As Curry, Thompson, and Green have competed for title after title, various role players and complimentary stars have passed through. Some, like Kevin Durant, have played major roles, but others have played smaller roles with the Warriors.

Well, one former Warrior just joined a cross-state rival. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kent Bazemore is signing with the Sacramento Kings. After the signing was announced, Bazemore tweeted out a message to Kings fans everywhere.

“OOOOOOHHHHHHHH BABBBYYYYY! Sacramentooooo! Y’all held me down last time around! Will be a fun ride this season! #SacTown⚡️⚡️ @SacramentoKings,” Bazemore tweeted.

Bazemore clearly has a thing for California teams, as he has spent the better part of the last three seasons playing on West Coast teams. He played for the Kings in the latter half of the 2019-20 season, played for the Warriors during the 2020-21 season, joined the Los Angeles Lakers this past year, and will now be headed back to Sacramento.

His decision to join the Kings sees him follow his former teammate, too.

Bazemore Following Lakers Teammate

Earlier this offseason, former Laker Malik Monk signed with the Kings on a multi-year deal. Now, Bazemore will follow Monk there as the franchise attempts to snap their massive playoff drought. But just because Bazemore left LA doesn’t mean he didn’t want to go back. In fact, earlier this offseason he stated how much he enjoyed his time with the Lakers.

“What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right?” Bazemore told TMZ Sports on May 1. “So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.”

With the Lakers this past year, Bazemore struggled to earn consistent playing time. In his 39 appearances, Bazemore played 14.0 minutes per game, averaging 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists on 32.4% shooting from the field and 36.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And while he ended up going elsewhere in California, Bazemore was brought up as a potential Warriors target earlier this offseason.

Bazemore Was Potential Warriors Target

In an article written by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on July 21, Bazemore was brought up as a potential free-agency target for the Warriors. It was noted that his 3&D playstyle could have been useful off of their bench.

“More than anything, though, [another] reunion with Bazemore would depend on the Dubs’ thoughts on his ability to bounce back from a rocky season with the Purple and Gold. His shooting rates tanked outside of Golden State, but if the system can save them, he could handle some three-and-D duties,” Buckley wrote.

It didn’t end up working out that way, and now, Bazemore will have to face his former Warriors teammates four times a year on the Kings.