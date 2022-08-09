Former Warriors Wing Sounds Off on Stephen Curry After Disrespect

The current Golden State Warriors core has been on quite the journey together. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have led the team to four titles in eight years, while Andre Iguodala has been there for every championship win as well.

But along the way, plenty of teammates have passed through The Bay, some tagging along for titles and some just missing out on winning a ring with the Warriors. And funnily enough, some decided to leave the team right before Golden State won it all.

One of those players was Kent Bazemore who, instead of re-signing with the Warriors last offseason, chose to ditch them in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. But putting the past aside, Bazemore took the chance to call out Curry on Twitter recently after helping him at Curry Camp.

“Dope ass week bruh damn #CurryCamp⚡️⚡️⚡️ and before it leaks, 4x champ gamed me, fresh off the boat 🤪🤪🤪 @StephenCurry30 #IronSharpensIron,” Bazemore tweeted.

Dope ass week bruh damn #CurryCamp⚡️⚡️⚡️ and before it leaks, 4x champ gamed me, fresh off the boat 🤪🤪🤪 @StephenCurry30 #IronSharpensIron — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) August 6, 2022

The tweet came in turn with a video of the moment. Curry and Bazemore were on opposite teams in a pickup game during Curry’s annual youth Curry Camp, and the Warriors point guard nailed an outright disrespectful game-winner right over Bazemore.

Steph Curry hit the game winner over Kent Bazemore 👀 (via kgstoney/IG) pic.twitter.com/gpJI9oWCow — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 7, 2022

However, while Bazemore was getting clowned by Curry in a pickup game, his agent was clearly working hard, because the very next day, his new contract was announced.

Bazemore Signs With Divisional Rivals

Apparently, Bazemore is a fan of California. For the past three seasons he’s played on three different California-based teams, and now he’s playing with one yet again. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bazemore has signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

“Free agent forward Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported.

Free agent forward Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2022

This will be Bazemore’s second time with the Kings, as he was traded there in the middle of the 2019-20 season. After the move was announced, Bazemore put out a tweet calling out to the city of Sacramento, explaining how excited he is to be back.

“OOOOOOHHHHHHHH BABBBYYYYY! Sacramentooooo! Y’all held me down last time around! Will be a fun ride this season! #SacTown ⚡️⚡️ @SacramentoKings,” Bazemore tweeted.

OOOOOOHHHHHHHH BABBBYYYYY! Sacramentooooo! Y’all held me down last time around! Will be a fun ride this season! #SacTown ⚡️⚡️@SacramentoKings — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) August 7, 2022

With his new contract, Bazemore has come full circle, to an extent. He went from the Kings in 2019-20, to the Warriors in 2020-21, to the Lakers in 2021-22, and now back to the Kings. The only California-based team that he hasn’t played for yet is the LA Clippers. Plus, he was a member of both the Warriors and Lakers at earlier points in his career.

Although, the veteran has admitted that he’s made some poor decisions throughout his career, even if he didn’t say it outright.

Bazemore’s Mistake Last Offseason

After the Warriors took down the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, Bazemore put out a somewhat cryptic tweet congratulating his former teammates.

“Congrats to my homies…….

But I’m sick bruh 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪,” Bazemore tweeted.

Congrats to my homies……. But I’m sick bruh 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) May 27, 2022

Most assumed that this was a reference to him choosing the Lakers over the Warriors last offseason in an attempt to compete for a title and taking a pay cut in order to do so, no less. And ironically enough, while the Warriors were buddy winning a championship, the Lakers failed to even make the playoffs.

What a ride it’s been for Bazemore.