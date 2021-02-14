Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Return to Golden State

Kevin Durant will be making his return to the bay area when the Golden State Warriors face off against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. During his three years on the roster of Golden State, Durant earned his first NBA title and even acquired his first Finals MVP. During his time in the Bay Area, Durant left an impression on not only the franchise but the city. Helping Golden State to two titles, he left such an impact that his on-court return to the Bay Area is highly anticipated.

Kevin Durant Reacts to His Return

Tonight’s Warriors-Nets matchup will be played in the Warriors’ Chase Center, which means there will be no fans in attendance. Ex-Warrior Durant feels some type of way about this, saying that “It’s a shame the fans won’t be there,” per Alex Schiffer’s Twitter.

Kevin Durant on his return to Golden State: "It's a shame the fans won't be there." — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 12, 2021

KD left the Warriors to join the Nets roster after their 2018 Finals win. Apparently, Durant’s departure was inevitable due to bad blood within the organization with fellow teammates and staff. However, both parties have respect for each other despite how things ended. However, the Warriors will be honoring the return of KD with a presentation before the game. After being out for the Nets’ past three games, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Durant will make his return to the court against his old team.

Although he is a part of a star-studded sharp shooting lineup that’s contenders for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference, Durant is well aware of the MVP-like play that All-Star Steph Curry has demonstrated so far this season.

Per Alex Schiffer’s Twitter, Durant said that Curry’s shooting is as best as he’s seen.

Kevin Durant said Stephen Curry is shooting it as well as he's ever had. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 12, 2021

In just 26 games so far this season, Curry is averaging an astounding 30 points per game. This is following a 40 point performance in a Warriors’ win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The Warriors are Facing a New Nets Team

The first time that the two teams faced off this season resulted in a 125-99 blowout that the Warriors were on the losing side of. The team had a strong lead for the majority of the game while Durant was able to drop 22 points. Now, after almost two months this matchup will likely be a little different.

Now with James Harden as a part of the Brooklyn Nets lineup, the Nets are expected to come out firing shots with their newly formed trio including Kyrie Irving. Harden is averaging 23.9 points on this Nets roster.

This trio is also going up against a team that is heavily reliant on Curry’s massive production on the offensive side. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will have to put his team in full motion if they plan to limit the Nets’ offense. The Warriors will have to step up on the defensive end in order to come out victorious in this second matchup.

With elite performances from both Durant and Curry this season, tonight’s matchup between the Nets and Warriors should be very exciting.

