Kevin Durant Sounds Off on Warriors as NBA Playoffs Begin

It has been four years since the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant parted ways, but the former MVP’s choice to depart remains a fervent topic of discussion.

Part of what has kept the flame under this particular conversation burning has been the Warriors’ success since Durant left — namely winning the NBA title last season — coupled with Durant’s comparative lack of success after teaming up with fellow superstar Kyrie Irving as members of the Brooklyn Nets. That experiment ended miserably, with just one playoff series victory in three-plus years and trades that sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and Durant to the Phoenix Suns earlier this season.

Heading into the Western Conference Playoffs, Melissa Rholin of Fox Sports conducted an exclusive interview with Durant and asked him if he regretted leaving Golden State after watching the franchise win its fourth championship in eight tries last year. True to form, Durant responded as defiantly as he did emphatically.

“Hell, no,” Durant told Rholin. “I don’t regret anything I do. I don’t regret my time in the league because I feel like I maximize every day as a player. I feel like I get the most out of myself every time I step on the floor.”

Warriors Could Face Durant, Suns in Western Conference Finals

Despite all the time that has passed, Durant has never actually played in front of Golden State’s home crowd since leaving the Warriors organization. He has been back to the Bay Area to play, though it was during the pandemic when crowds were not permitted to attend games in person.

That could all change next month if things go right for both the Dubs and the Suns. Golden State entered the Western Conference Playoffs as the No. 6 seed, while the Suns are seeded fourth. The Warriors fell 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings in a thrilling Game 1 on Saturday night and will have their hands full throughout what is likely to be a lengthy first-round series.

Phoenix opened their postseason run on Sunday with a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers who are expected to be without superstar Paul George for perhaps the entirety of the series. Despite George’s absence, the Clippers defeated the Suns by a score of 115-110 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Based on the way the brackets are set up, the Warriors and Suns don’t have a chance to meet until the Western Conference Finals. Should that matchup transpire, however, the talk of Durant’s time in Golden State and his choice to leave will only grow louder and more frequent.

Steph Curry Masterful in Warriors’ Opening Loss to Kings

For a dream playoff matchup between the Dubs and Suns to happen, Steph Curry is going to have to perform even more spectacularly than he did in Golden State’s Game 1 loss to the Kings.

Curry shot 11-for-20 from the field, including 6-of-14 from the 3-point line, scoring 30 points complemented by six rebounds and two assists. Klay Thompson added 21 points, while Jordan Poole and the recently returned Andrew Wiggins each added 17 points off the bench.

In the end it wasn’t quite enough, as De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk led the Kings with 38 points and 32 points, respectively. Game 2 of the series in Sacramento is scheduled for Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. WST.