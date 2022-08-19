Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sees Ex-Warriors Superstar Land With Division Rival

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned in Kevin Durant trade rumors. As soon as the superstar requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it was evident that the Warriors could be a potential destination. However, it’s looking like they’ll refrain from making the move.

But that doesn’t mean the former Warrior won’t be dealt by the time the season begins. There have been multiple teams linked to him in talks, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers. However, a recent trade proposal would see Durant join a division rival of the Warriors.

No, it wouldn’t be the Phoenix Suns. Nor would it be the Los Angeles Lakers or LA Clippers. Instead, a deal proposed by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report would see the $196 million superstar join the Sacramento Kings, teaming up with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Kings receive: Durant

Nets receive: Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell, Richaun Holmes, 2026 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick

It may be weird to picture Durant in a Kings jersey, but as noted by Swartz, the superstar doesn’t really have much control over the situation.

Durant Has No Veto Power

While Durant has supposedly given his list of preferred destinations, he doesn’t really have any control over where the Nets trade him. Sure, he could decide not to re-sign with whatever team trades for him, but he still has four years left on his deal. Brooklyn holds almost all the power.

“Let’s start by clarifying that Durant does not have trade veto power, and that team governor Joe Tsai dropped a “we will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets” line in a recent tweet, meaning he doesn’t seem particularly interested in working with Durant to find a new home for the superstar,” wrote Swartz.

Every trade offer for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/Ll1MQwn0aM — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) August 16, 2022

And for the Nets, this deal would provide them with a very intriguing core.

“For Brooklyn, veterans such as Barnes and Holmes help the Nets stay competitive now, while Murray and Mitchell give the team a lot of upside. Murray has All-Star potential, while Mitchell should be on plenty of All-Defensive teams in his career. Collecting a pair of unprotected first-round picks from the Kings seems like a good investment as well,” Swartz stated.

But what do things look like for the Kings if they make this deal?

How Durant Helps the Kings

Obviously, any team Durant goes to will immediately see their title chances increase. And for a team looking to snap the longest playoff drought in NBA history, having a generational superstar on the team would certainly help.

“A Big Two of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is nice, but in the Western Conference, nice doesn’t guarantee a playoff spot. Adding Durant between the two suddenly makes the Kings a real force.

“Both Fox and Sabonis are terrific scorers and playmakers, able to take over games at times or defer to Durant and help get the 33-year-old easy looks. Durant may not be thrilled with a trade to the Kings at first, but what better way to add to his legacy than ending the longest playoff drought in the NBA and turning a long-suffering Sacramento franchise into a contender?,” Swartz explained.

Keegan Murray's off-ball movement will take advantage of Fox/Sabonis' gravity Davion will also be able to find him pic.twitter.com/5McBtsctOd — The Net Rating (@TheNetRating) August 16, 2022

Seeing Durant compete against the Warriors in the same division would be weird, but seeing him on the Kings might be even weirder.