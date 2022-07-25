Kevin Durant Trolls Steve Kerr with Warriors All-Star’s Comparison

It wouldn’t be right if Draymond Green went quiet for a couple of days without saying much on social media. After a couple of days of hiatus from tweeting, the Golden State Warriors’ forward pondered out loud that comparing teams from different eras was absurd.

What got people riled up was what he tweeted just moments later. In the same sentence, he said that his 2017 team would have beat the 1998 Chicago Bulls and demolished the Utah Jazz by 40 points.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Green knows exactly what he’s doing, as he is considered one of the savviest athletes who can play the media to a fiddle.

He continued to stir the pot when he told everyone to stop debating over what he said signed by the phrase he coined, ‘The New Media’.

Kevin Durant Jumps on Twitter and Roasts Steve Kerr

It was only a matter of time before the most active Twitter user in the NBA, Kevin Durant take notice. While Durant did not pick a team, he had a savage response the following morning.

I can’t tell you what the results would be, but I do know that steve kerr would’ve demanded that we put steve kerr in as many pick and rolls as possible https://t.co/PxeBdsCt3F — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2022

Way to throw your former coach under the bus. It was just fun and games, but it’s funny that Durant would point out how Kerr would target himself when he was playing with the Bulls.

Kerr was part of the peak of both the Chicago and Golden State franchises, both as a player and a coach. He won three championships with the Bulls from 1996-98, helping Michael Jordan cement his status as one of the best.

When Kerr was on the court, he was utilized mostly for his shooting. Teams now like to switch weaker defenders onto the offensive player with the ball to get a better matchup. So, Durant is right because Kerr would have been exposed to the point he may have been benched.

New Team Has Entered the Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

With reports that the Warriors and Nets talks have gone cold with Durant, the Boston Celtics have entered as a serious contender to acquire Durant, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After losing to the Warriors in the Finals last season, the Celtics believe that acquiring Durant would take them over the ‘final hurdle’ as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a pick for Durant, but the Nets declined, and instead have asked to include Marcus Smart in the package.

The Nets are said to not have much interest in Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins in a Durant package according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“The intel I have is that the Nets are not super high on Wiggins or Poole as sort of centerpiece players,” Lowe says on July 22’s episode of the Lowe Post. “Then you get to the other guys who are relatively unproven in the NBA. So I don’t know if there ever really was a deal there that the Nets would have done. Obviously, you have to explore it if you’re the Warriors.”

While bringing Durant back to the Warriors will likely duplicate the dominance that they had from 2016-19, Bob Myers and brass look likely they would rather see the team run it back next year.