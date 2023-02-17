Warriors Considered Landing Spot for 5-Time All-Star After Surprise Buyout

As the Golden State Warriors continue their quest for a second title in a roe and their fifth in nine years, things haven’t been going according to plan. They have hovered around the .500 mark for the entire season, and hopes of a championship seem bleak.

However, there are still ways they could look to improve their roster. The trade deadline may have passed, but some NBA veterans have hit the buyout market. According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, the Warriors should consider targeting Kevin Love, who was recently bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Not trading for Love during his prime was one of the best moves the Warriors never made, deciding to instead hang on to Klay Thompson, and a dynasty ensued. Obviously Love isn’t anywhere near the same player as he was back then, but he still makes some sense for the Warriors, who made good use of stretch big Nemanja Bjelica on their championship run last season.

“The Warriors lack for quality depth in general. They’d like a better defender than Love, who could be seen as something of a less-athletic JaMychal Green toward the back end of Golden State’s potential playoff rotation, but Green is hardly cemented. He and Love could be a game-to-game, who-has-the-hot-hand type thing.,” Botkin wrote.

In addition to the Warriors, Botkin listed the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls as potential landing spots for the veteran forward.

Love appeared in 41 games, playing 20.0 minutes per contest, for the Cavaliers this season before the two sides decided to part ways. He averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 38.9% shooting from the floor and 35.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Wanted to Trade for Alex Caruso

Adding Love to the roster would be somewhat of a consolation prize, as the Warriors didn’t end up getting everything they wanted at the trade deadline this year. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring, who featured on a recent edition of The Lowe Post, the Warriors really wanted to trade for Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

“You had guys that would have had value elsewhere, whether it was (Zach) LaVine — they’d been having serious conversations about him — whether it was Caruso. … You had any number of guys that other teams would have been interested in,” Herring said about the Bulls.

“I know for sure that the Warriors really wanted Alex Caruso,” Lowe said, adding, “I don’t think there was anything close to a deal there.”

The most interesting teams after a wild NBA trade deadline | The Lowe Post In this episode of The Lowe Post, Zach Lowe is joined by Chris Herring to pick their most interesting teams and players after the NBA trade deadline. Plus, should the Phoenix Suns be the title favorites now with Kevin Durant? 0:00 Intro 2:00 Are the Suns title contenders with KD? 10:00 How does Ayton fit… 2023-02-15T02:30:17Z

Draymond Green Puts Warriors on Notice

Needless to say, the Warriors haven’t lived up to expectations this season, and Draymond Green recently took it upon himself to call out the squad for their subpar play, particularly on the defensive side of the floor.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”