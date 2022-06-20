Lakers Eyeing Warriors’ Starter as Free Agency Target

The Golden State Warriors are champions once again but bringing the band back together to defend their title will prove difficult, if not impossible.

While the core of the Dubs’ dynasty — namely Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and, to a lesser extent, Andrew Wiggins — all remain under contract through at least next year, major pieces of the roster will be up for grabs once free agency hits this offseason. And they will all have takers.

Among those players who could potentially land with other teams are wing Otto Porter Jr., defensive specialist Gary Payton II and center Kevon Looney.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Monday, June 20, laid out how and why one prominent Western Conference franchise with a ton of money and a glaring talent deficiency may target all three of the Warriors’ free agents, with a keen eye toward Looney in particular. The organization in question is the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and newly-hired head coach Darvin Ham.

Defensive Shift Will Spark Lakers’ Interest in Looney

Buha believes that Ham could push for a transition in the Lakers’ defensive philosophy and if that happens, the most likely shift would render Looney a perfect fit in the paint.

It’s unclear how much Ham is going to change the Lakers’ defensive principles, as they were a top-three defense the first two seasons under former head coach Frank Vogel. But if he adopts the more conservative style that the Milwaukee Bucks used under coach Mike Budenholzer, expect the Lakers to prioritize containing the paint, first and foremost. The Lakers allowed the third-worst field-goal percentage at the rim this season. They need more resistance in the paint. [Anthony] Davis being more available will help tremendously, but they also need better paint defenders flanking him. It’s not just about blocking shots or taking charges — many of the best defenders are already in the right spot before the ball handler or finisher gets there, preventing shots in the paint altogether.

Western Conference Exec Says Lakers Likely to Make Play For Looney

The Warriors would undoubtedly like to retain Looney if possible, but if they believe that center James Wiseman is both healthy and capable enough to step into his role as the team’s primary center, then the cost of a new deal for Looney is a luxury the Dubs’ front office will have to forego.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com on Monday spoke to a Western Conference executive about Looney’s circumstances in Golden State, as well as the Lakers’ interest in scooping up the center.