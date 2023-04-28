Kevon Looney Unveils Kings Tactic That Disrupted Warriors in Ugly Game 6 Loss

With a chance to close out the series and maintain their streak of never losing a Western Conference playoff series under Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors came up short.

In Game 6 on Friday night, they fell to the Sacramento Kings in a game that wasn’t particularly close. Sacramento went to a small-ball lineup a lot throughout the game, and after the contest, Kevon Looney spoke about how it affected the Warriors’ success.

“I think it affected it some, just because it was kind of a new lineup that we haven’t seen this series,” Looney said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We kind of had to make some adjustments [with] how we were going to guard it and guard the pick-n-roll. Different things like that. We had been playing a certain way the whole series. So, it took some adjustment. Some time to get used to. It’s something that we got to watch film and see how we want to execute better against the small lineup, but I think we can make the adjustments.”

Sacramento’s small-ball lineup saw Trey Lyles act as the center–and he’s been great this entire series. With Lyles out there, the Kings were able to space the floor effectively and get out and run in transition.

Lyles put in a great shift off the bench for the Kings in Game 6. He finished the night with 12 points and nine rebounds off the pine, grabbing two steals as well. On the night, he shot 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-6 from behind the three-point line.

It was an extremely disappointing game for the Warriors, who have been phenomenal at Chase Center this season. Now, they will be forced to play a Game 7 on the road in Golden 1 Center–an arena filled with some of the most rowdy fans in the league.

Davion Mitchell on Warriors’ Game 5 Win

After Game 5, things were trending in the Warriors’ favor. They picked up a big win and were headed home with a chance to close out the Kings. Davion Mitchell spoke about the mindset in Game 5 after the contest.

“It’s kind of like desperation. I mean, it’s win or go home,” Mitchell said via NBC Sports Kings. “Just like how we were up 2-0 and they did a good job of coming out strong and hitting us in the mouth in Game 3. They kind of took that over. We gotta have the same mindset coming in. That’s a really good team, especially at home but we gotta punch them in the mouth first.”

In Game 6, the Kings were able to respond in a big way.

Draymond Green Praises Warriors’ Kevon Looney

Meanwhile, after Game 5, Draymond Green had some high praise for Looney.

“Kevon has become like an Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston, like a calming force.” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You know, when we were a lot younger in this run we had those guys, Shaun, Andre, that list goes on. But those two guys in particular that no matter what was going on, I start turning the ball over, Klay [Thompson] goes haywire, Steph [Curry] goes haywire, and they would come in and just calm us down. Kevon is that for this team. He’s that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on. The way he rebounds the ball is incredible. His playmaking has taken another step in the right direction. He just continues to get better. So, he’s a guy that we have the ultimate trust in. Also on the defensive end, you know if you get beat he’s going to be there. I know for me, when I’m on the floor with him I’m so much more comfortable on the defensive end just because he’s doesn’t miss any defensive assignment. And so, he’s been that guy for us all year, last couple years, and he’s continuing to get better.”