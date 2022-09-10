Warriors Guard’s Brother Earns Major Role With Team

While the NBA is built upon individual success, it’s also a place where families can succeed. The Golden State Warriors are a great example of this. Just look at Stephen Curry, he and his brother, Seth Curry, have found a ton of success in the league.

There are lots of other examples of this, too. Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, and even Jrue Holiday, Justin Holiday, and Aaron Holiday. However, family members can find success in the NBA without both being on the court.

Recently, the Warriors have promoted the brother of one of their stars into a prominent position. Mychel Thompson, the brother of Klay Thompson, was just given a job in the Warriors organization. The team named him a member of the coaching staff, giving him the Video Coordinator position.

“On the coaching staff, Hilton Armstrong and Anthony Vereen have been named Player Development Coaches; Will Sheehey as Player Development Analyst; Klinton Carlson as Co-Head Video Coordinator/Player Development and Mychel Thompson as Video Coordinator,” the Warriors announced in a press release on their Twitter page.

Warriors Announce Basketball Operations Promotions & Additions pic.twitter.com/MV1pbntlQf — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 9, 2022

Mychel Thompson joined the Warriors staff last season, and now both brothers will get to continue working for the same franchise. However, they aren’t the only Thompson brothers who have found success in the world of professional sports.

Trayce Thompson Finding Success in MLB

While Klay and Mychel Thompson are finding their way in the NBA, their brother, Trayce Thompson, is succeeding in another professional sport. He was recently traded from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Klay Thompson attended one of his games earlier this summer and spoke to Natasha Dye of People about his brother’s journey to the league.

“He just really loved Ken Griffey [Jr.], that was his hero,” Klay said. “I never really remember a time where he did not have a baseball bat in his hands.”

Caught up with the Thompson brothers last night where Dodgers center-fielder Trayce told me, “Whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parent’s house, you know @KlayThompson’s home” More: https://t.co/TebXIsWMtC — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) August 9, 2022

The Warriors guard also admitted that getting to watch his brother succeed at the highest level is very fun.

“It’s the most fun to be a spectator and drink a bunch of beers and eat nachos. And to cheer your brother on? I feel like a kid again,” Klay noted. “It’s the best.”

Meanwhile, Trayce Thompson had some fun things to say about his brother, Klay Thompson, too.

Klay Thompson Loves Michael Jackson

Dye asked Trayce Thompson about his brother Klay’s interests, and Trayce admitted that he’s actually a huge Michael Jackson fan.

“[Klay] is a pretty well-rounded human being,” said Trayce. “He’s pretty musical. He’s always been kind of a daredevil, but he’s one of the more interesting guys you’ll ever meet. He’s into a lot of different things, but Michael Jackson is hands down his favorite artist. So whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parents’ house, you know Klay’s home.”

It’s fun to watch families succeed together at the highest level. Klay is busy winning championships with the Warriors, Trayce is playing for one of the best teams in baseball, and Mychel is now helping out in Golden State, too.

Who knows, maybe their dad, former NBA player Mychal Thompson, will make a return to the league to play with his sons.