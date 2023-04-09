Klay Thompson Issues Statement on Andrew Wiggins After Warriors Beat Kings

Despite their struggles on the road and the inconsistencies of their bench unit, the Golden State Warriors still have a chance to make a postseason run. With the playoffs less than a week away, though, the Warriors still don’t know if they’ll have to endure the Play-In Tournament or not.

On Friday night, they took down the Sacramento Kings, putting them in a solid position to avoid the Play-In. After the game, Klay Thompson spoke about how the Warriors are gearing up for the postseason, noting that things will click even more once Andrew Wiggins returns to the court.

“It always feels great to win. I think we’ll click even more when Andrew’s in the lineup because he’s such an important player to what we do,” Thompson said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And we still have another level to reach. So, I think we should just keep staying humble and working hard, and we’ll get there. I know we will.”

Wiggins hasn’t played in a game for the Warriors since February 13, as he was dealing with personal issues behind the scenes, and the team allowed him to step away for a while. However, he recently returned to the team and has been sitting with them on the bench and practicing. However, he reportedly won’t play in any of the team’s regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Thompson played a big role in the Warriors’ win over the Kings on Friday night. The Warriors star finished the night with a team-high 29 points to go along with two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He shot 11-of-19 from the field and 5-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

Andrew Wiggins Breaks Silence on Warriors Return

Standing ovation for Andrew Wiggins. 👏 pic.twitter.com/CFJguf1mjD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 5, 2023

Upon his return to the Warriors, one of the first things Wiggins did was thank everybody for their continued support when he was away from the team.

“Thank you for all the love and support I had and my family had. I appreciate it,” Wiggins said via the team’s official YouTube channel. “You guys are the best fans in the world.”

In addition, he spoke about what was going on with him personally but didn’t get into any of the details. He did, however, say that things are better to the point where he feels comfortable returning.

“When you’re in a certain situation and your family needs you and requires your attention and your love, that’s my first priority,” Wiggins said. “We got everything settled, not fully settled, but in a safe place where I can come back.”

Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins

Nice to see Andrew Wiggins back at work 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/eE46bMOGVS — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, after Golden State’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, which was Wiggins’ first game back with the team, Jordan Poole spoke about how happy he and the team is to have Wiggins back.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”