Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Warriors’ Awful Road Trip

The Golden State Warriors just finished a road trip that Klay Thompson dubbed the “road trip from hell.” They played five games and lost every single one. It saw their record drop to a disappointing 3-7 on the season.

Thompson said that they’re excited to play in front of their home fans at Chase Center.

“It seemed like a road trip from hell, but we’re all very grateful to get home in one piece and hopefully start a win streak here,” Thompson said. “We know how good we are in this building, so I think we’re going to be off to a fresh start come tomorrow.”

Play

Klay Thompson practice report; Warriors face the Kings Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE =( the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for… 2022-11-06T21:23:54Z

The biggest difference in play for the Warriors has been their defense. Last season, they had the second-best defensive rating in the league (106.6), but so far this year, their defensive rating sits at 116.6, which is good for 28th in the NBA.

However, the Warriors got a little boost in the final game of their road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Thompson all sat out, but Golden State still put up a fight, losing 114-105.

Thompson said that it was a good sign for the rest of the season.

“I saw just a connectivity that we might have been lacking on the road trip, so it was good to see everybody connecting, playing hard,” Thompson said. “I don’t think our record is reflective of our efforts, so that’s good. And these guys had a chance to win the game and that’s all we can ask from a bunch of new guys.”

Warriors Coach Calls Out Young Guard

One of the players who has been struggling the most is young guard Jordan Poole. His shooting splits have been subpar this year and he’s been getting called for lots of travels and carries.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that he’s “trying too hard.”

“He’s trying too hard,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan’s trying too hard to create every play. He’s at his best when there’s a flow to a game. He plays on and off the ball. He’s getting some catch-and-shoot opportunities. The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth and trying to drill through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula. Ball movement is crucial to trying to win at this level.”

Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole's struggles: “He’s trying too hard. Jordan is trying too hard to create every play." “The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth. Trying to dribble through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula."@NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/Ah0z8tk7NH — KNBR (@KNBR) November 5, 2022

Kerr Stresses Ball Movement

He also discussed the important of ball movement, explaining how the right passing will force opposing defenses to stumble out of position, allowing Golden State to get easier looks.

“That’s the way that we’ve always played,” Kerr stated. “Ball’s got to move. We’ve got to trust the pass to put the defense in a tough spot. Where now, all of a sudden, the defense is trying to recover, and you’re attacking closeouts and a disjointed defense rather than attacking one guy one-on-one with four guys standing behind him in a shell drill. And that’s what we’re looking at a lot, so we’ve got to soften up the defense by moving the ball and getting a better rhythm to our offense.”

Despite Kerr’s pleas for more ball movement, the Warriors rank second in the league in assists per game (28.6). At the same time, however, they are also first in the league in turnovers per game (16.9).

So, as the Warriors attempt to turn their season around, Kerr wants them to focus on ball movement.