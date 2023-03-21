‘Pathetic’ Klay Thompson Called Out Amid Warriors’ Struggles

The Golden State Warriors are on the back end of the NBA’s latest and greatest dynasty, and don’t shy away from flexing now about successes that came before.

Klay Thompson was the most recent Dub to engage an opponent in this way when he responded to taunts from Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks in a road loss to Memphis on Saturday, March 18. From the bench, Thompson counted to four on his fingers, indicating Golden State’s four championship rings won over the last nine years.

Klay Thompson counting his rings to the Grizzlies 😭 pic.twitter.com/yByDMm2giY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 19, 2023

“Klay Thompson counting his rings to the Grizzlies 😭,” Complex Sports wrote as the caption on a Twitter video that captured the encounter.

The merits of Thompson’s retort to Brooks’ comments, which included flinging the words “you suck” at arguably one of the top 100 NBA players of all-time, were a topic of some derision during the second hour of the Monday, March 20 edition of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz.

“While they’re losing at Memphis, Klay Thompson is still going to the move that’s an argument-ender, which he’s just counting with his fingers, ‘1, 2, 3, 4. We have four championships and you have Dillon Brooks,'” c0-host Dan LeBatard said.

“Pathetic!” executive producer Chris Wittyngham responded. “Pathetic! It’s enough already!”

“It’s the ultimate scoreboard,” video producer Tony Calatayud chimed in.

“No, it’s not!” Wittyngham replied. “Every time you get hammered Golden State, like they lose by 14 against Memphis, and you’re doing the ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ thing? They’re a .500 team this year! You can not lean on your championships every time. I think it’s the absolute lamest retort. … Like, enough! Beat somebody on the day.”

Thompson Insults Brooks Further During Postgame Interview

The four-time champ doubled-down when speaking with the Memphis Commercial Appeal following the game. Thompson made strong implications that Brooks’ play and character are so inconsequential that he will be lost to basketball history shortly after his playing days subside.

“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson said. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.”

After those comments were rehashed Monday, a separate LeBatard Show member set his sights on Thompson.

“Can I ask you question? Who’s talking about Klay Thompson after his career is over?” co-host Stugotz (Jon Weiner) asked to a chorus of disagreement. “Get outta here! You’re gonna sit around 25 years from now talking about Klay Thompson? Ah, stop it! You’ll talk about Steph [Curry], you’ll talk about Draymond [Green], you’ll talk about Steve Kerr.”

LeBatard responded to Stugotz’s comments incredulously.

“What does a person have to do if winning four championships and being one of the best shooters ever [ends with] Stugotz still saying, ‘Who the hell is Klay Thompson?!'” LeBatard said.

Green, Brooks Also Recently Involved in Heated Exchange

Thompson is just the most recent member of the Golden State roster to get into it publicly with Brooks. Green and Brooks shared multiple media exchanges earlier this month when Brooks ignited conflict between the two by disparaging Green’s play and the Warriors team in general during an interview with ESPN’s Tim Keown.

“I don’t like Draymond at all. I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them,” Brooks said. “Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool, with Golden State. But if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is.”

Green responded via The Draymond Green Show podcast that aired on March 8.

“If you ever wonder why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” Green retorted. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship.”

Green’s comments continued, trashing Brooks and comparing Brooks’ relative lack of success to Green’s own accomplishments, which include four NBA championships, four All-Star Game selections and a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Warriors are 2-2 against the Grizzlies this year, winning both contests at home and losing both games on the road. The teams don’t play again during the 2022-23 regular season. However, Memphis (44-27) is currently second in the Western Conference while Golden State (37-36) is currently in sixth, meaning a third consecutive postseason matchup between the teams could be in the works as early as the first round of this year’s NBA Playoffs.