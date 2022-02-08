Warriors’ Klay Thompson Makes Strong Statement About Team’s Future

Facing a Thunder team that was looking to make a statement against one of the NBA‘s best teams on Monday, the Golden State Warriors found themselves in an unexpected battle down the stretch. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, OKC battled back to make it a five-point game with just under three minutes left in the game.

Then came the double splash.

Over the next handful of possessions for the Warriors, Klay Thompson knocked down a pair of three-point shots to rebuild the lead. Afterward, Stephen Curry put the game on ice with a triple of his own and Golden State escaped Paycom Center with a 110-98 win.

For Steph and Klay, it wasn’t quite a vintage Splash Bros. effort, but it was certainly a step in that direction. The pair combined to score 39 points in the game (and 15 in the fourth quarter) while hitting seven long-range bombs.

After the game, though, Thompson was way more hyped about the Warriors’ collective and its future than his clutch performance.

With the win over the Thunder, the Warriors have now racked up nine straight wins, despite the fact that they have been pummeled with injuries recently. As it stands, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Otto Porter and Nemanja Bjelica continue to be out. Andre Iguodala has missed time as well.

Consequently, Steve Kerr has been forced to rely more on younger players and patchwork lineups. Golden State’s ability to keep the streak alive in spite of all that has Thompson excited about the team’s future.

“It’s a great sign. It gives me chills thinking about how good we can be at full strength,” Thompson said after his 21-point night. “We got Beli at home, Wise is still rehabbing and our All-Star Draymond not here. It’s extremely exciting.”

Thompson also spoke out on his rehab partner in Wiseman, noting that he continues to be in the former No. 2 overall pick’s ear while hyping his future.

“I talk to Wise every day and I’m glad we’re taking our time with him because… you forget, sometimes, he’s only 20 years old. So, his best basketball is far ahead of him and he’s going to be a great player.”

Klay Hits Milestone in His Return

Thompson may not have erupted for 40 in OKC, but he did accomplish something of a milestone in his return. Namely, he logged 29 minutes of court time; the most he has played in any game since returning to the hardwood last month. After the game, the sharpshooter couldn’t overstate how important that development was.

“I’m happy playing almost 30 minutes. That’s… I don’t take that lightly. That’s a big milestone.”

He further noted that he feels “incredible” at this stage of the process and doled out credit to the Warriors’ support crew for that being the case.

“I give our performance staff so much credit for why I’m feeling like this. It pushed me for a long time,” Thompson said. “So, to feel like I haven’t missed a beat only 12 games in, I’m very indebted to them.”

