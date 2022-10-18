Warriors Star Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Upcoming Extension Talks

The Golden State Warriors have had to deal with contract extension talks all summer long. At the beginning of the offseason, four players were going to need extensions in the next two years – Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins.

Now, that number is down to two.

While Poole and Wiggins have already signed new deals, Green and Thompson have yet to come to an agreement with the team. During a Q&A with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Thompson spoke about his impending need for a new contract. He said that he hasn’t talked to the front office about it yet, but he’s not worried.

“I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day,” Thompson said. “I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of. I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer. I’m fully confident in my abilities. I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself.”

The veteran guard returned from injury last year after missing over two seasons of action. Back-to-back injuries caused him to miss that extended time, but upon his return, the Warriors once again climbed the NBA mountain top.

Ever since the 2014-15 season, when Golden State won the title, whenever Thompson has competed in the playoffs, his team has made it to the Finals. It’s been an incredible run, and it continued last year when he made his return to the court.

And while it seems likely that Tompson returns to the Warriors once his current contract is up, there’s always a chance he moves on.

Thompson Could Go Elsewhere

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Thompson wants to be in Golden State. He would prefer to re-sign and continue playing for the Warriors.

However, if he were to leave, there are likely only a few teams that he would consider signing with – the Portland Trail Blazers, the LA Clippers, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The big question is Klay Thompson,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He does not want to leave there. Would he sign a bargain deal to stay? He is 32, he will have two years left on his deal. He has made plenty of money. He grew up in Portland, but he was around the [Los Angeles] Lakers. He is a West Coast guy for sure, so the [LA] Clippers or Lakers, or the Blazers, that could be next for him. No one is trading for that contract ($84 million in the next two years), but he could sign a cheap deal to be where he wants to finish up his career.”

It seems as though Thompson’s fate lies in the hands of the Warriors, and the same can be said for Green. Although, that relationship might be getting a bit more toxic.

Green Calls Out Warriors Over Extension

During a recent press conference, Green was asked about a possible extension. He said that he doesn’t think they’ll agree to one before the start of the season and also warned the Warriors that they’ll have to deal with the consequences.

“If you’re going to let a contract situation linger, then you better be damn sure that you’re willing to handle all the effects of a contract lingering, that it can have on a team,” Green said. “Everybody don’t do that. We’ve seen LeBron James have contract situations, we’ve seen Stephen Curry have contract situations. They handle it the way it’s supposed to be handled. Can’t say that for everyone.”

So, while Golden State’s younger players have already gotten things done, their veteran stars are still waiting to figure things out.