Klay Thompson Issues Statement on Devin Booker After Warriors Beat Suns

The Golden State Warriors are at a crucial point in their season where they need to be at the top of their game for the rest of the year. If they want to maintain their spot in the playoffs picture, they have to remain focused and play up to their fullest potential.

Before their loss to the LA Clippers on the road on Tuesday night, the Warriors picked up a win at home against the Phoenix Suns. After the game, Klay Thompson spoke about playing the other top two guards in the league, such as Devin Booker, James Harden, and DeMar DeRozan.

“I felt great,” Thompson said of his performance against the Suns via the Warriors’ official YouTube channel. “It’s the best I’ve felt all season. I cherish playing the other great twos like Book and Harden [and] DeMar. Whoever it is. I mean, when you get those matchups with the best players at your position, it’s just going to bring the best out of you. And, as a competitor, that’s what you seek.”

Play

Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson Recap Win Over Suns | March 13, 2023 Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made paper airplanes after defeating the Phoenix Suns. 2023-03-14T07:05:24Z

Thompson played very well against the Suns. He ended the night with a game-high 38 points to go along with five rebounds, a steal, and a block. The Warriors star shot 14-of-23 from the field and 8-of-14 from behind the three-point line.

As for Booker, he also put up solid stats. The Suns star finished the game with 32 points, four rebounds, an assist, and two steals on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor and 0-of-2 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Draymond Greens Explains Steph Curry Trash Talk

During the game, Stephen Curry talked trash to Suns guard Chris Paul, stating that “this ain’t 2014 no more.” Draymond Green went on to explain the trash talk on his podcast.

“Steph had [Paul] below the break; he hit him with a couple of moves and got an amazing and-1,” Green said on “The Draymond Green Show.” “And if you read his lips, he got up and he said, ‘This ain’t 2014 no more.’ And I appreciated the bar by Steph Curry because you gotta dig into that comment. That’s pretty much saying that ‘the last time you were better than me since 2014.’ That was nine years ago. Like this haven’t been a debate since 2014. Nine years ago? That’s almost a decade. That’s a bar. So I just hope that those that enjoy that part of the game, which I do, that you appreciated that bar.”

"The last time you were better than me was 2014" —@Money23Green digs into @StephenCurry30's trash talk to Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/72JOeOjLwp — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 14, 2023

Stephen Curry Delivers Frustrated Rant

After the Warriors’ Tuesday night loss to the Clippers, Curry delivered a frustrated rant regarding the team’s struggles this season.

“I mean, y’all know me,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It’s nice to play well and shoot well. That’s what I expect to do every night. No matter what the stat sheet looks like after the game, it’s just frustrating when you can’t get over the hump and figure out a way to get a win. Especially with where we’ve been all season on the road. So, our job is to just keep playing, keep competing at a high level, and try to figure it out. Whatever I got during the process individually, it’s what I expect to do. So, I’m just going to keep doing that.”