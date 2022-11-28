Warriors Stars Sounds Off on Draymond Green Amid Turnaround

After starting off slow, the Golden State Warriors have begun to turn things around this season. Their bench has been a disappointment, and it took a while for Klay Thompson to get going. They suffered a five-game road losing streak early in the year and have been fighting back ever since.

However, there have been two constants for the Warriors this season – Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Both have been having great seasons, and Thompson recently sang Green’s praises. He even mentioned that Green could be as game-changing as Curry has been.

“He does it all,” Thompson said. “He’s Mr. Everything. He rebounds. He guards five positions. He talks. He hits the open man. He makes commands on defense. Steph [Curry], as much as he changed the game at the point guard position and the ability to shoot the ball from anywhere, I think Draymond has also changed the game with what a modern-day power forward looks like. He’s a positionless player. And I think every team would love to have a player like him.”

Green has appeared in 19 of the Warriors’ 21 games so far this year, playing 30.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 60.2% shooting from the field and 36.4% shooting from three-point range.

Thompson Calls Green ‘Most Unique’

That wasn’t the first chance Thompson had to compliment his long-time teammate, though. He also called Green one of the “most unique” players that he’s ever seen, praising his will to win.

“Well, Draymond is one of the most versatile players I’ve ever played with,” Thompson said. “He can play any position, he can guard any position. He’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever played with as far as his ability to read the game. And he’s like a point guard for us out there. When me and Steph, [Jordan Poole], and Andrew [Wiggins] can get off the ball, Draymond initiates the offense… I mean, he’s one of the most unique players I’ve ever seen. You can say whatever about his numbers, but man… he’s a winner. At every level, he’s won, so Dub Nation should be very grateful to have a player like Draymond Green.”

As mentioned, it took Thompson a little while to shake the dust off this year. This is the first full season he’s played since his two season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons.

So far this year, he’s appeared in 17 of Golden State’s 21 games, playing 29.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 40.7% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from three-point land.

Green Calls Out NBA for Calls

While he may impact winning at the highest level, Green also isn’t afraid to call things as he sees them. In the Warriors’ recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, he and Curry picked up techs for celebrating on the court. He called them “ridiculous” after the game, pointing fingers at the NBA.

“They told me I was at the lane line,” Green said. “I thought I was standing in the corner, so I don’t know. Sucks though. It’s the NBA, man. Your teammates make a good move. I didn’t affect the play, like, there’s no one near me. Sucks. And the fact that that’s going to count. Come on. It’s ridiculous. But whatever. It is what it is.”

But techs or not, Green, Curry, and Thompson have worked hard to get the Warriors back in the win column on a consistent basis.