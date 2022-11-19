Warriors Star Sounds Off on Draymond Green After Team Meeting

With their win on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors improved to 7-9 on the season, but they currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference. They have still yet to win a game on the road this season, having gone 0-8 so far.

They recently held a team meeting to address their issues, and Klay Thompson said that Draymond Green was the vocal leader.

“Very constructive meeting,” Thompson explained. “Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.”

Klay Thompson on the Warriors team meeting: “Very constructive meeting. Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.” pic.twitter.com/YQLcyTvZDd — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 19, 2022

Green has been putting together a decent season thus far. He’s appeared in 15 of the Warriors’ 17 games and has played 30.1 minutes per contest. The All-Star forward is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 56.2% shooting from the field and 31.3% shooting from distance.

Thompson, on the other hand, has struggled to find his footing. This is the first full season he has played since his two season-ending injuries, and he hasn’t played at the same level yet. He has appeared in 13 games, playing 28.8 minutes per contest. The veteran is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 36.3% shooting from the field and 33.6% shooting from three-point land.

Warriors Legend Says Not to Panic

Despite their struggles, not everyone is freaking out over their slow start. Warriors legend Chris Mullin recently spoke about the issue, specifically discussing the shooting of Thompson and the play of Golden State’s younger players.

He said that the team is a “perfect fit” on paper and just needs more time to gel.

“I think what you said, Klay [Thompson] starts making some shots, all of a sudden it’s not as much talk about him recovering,” Mullin explained on KNBR‘s Tolbert & Copes. “Because, I, quite frankly, thought what he did last year was way more challenging than what he’s going through now. And he handled that pretty well. So I’m really not overly concerned about that. And then it’s just, acclimating the young guys. On paper, they’re the perfect fit to mesh with the older players. [James] Wiseman, [Moses] Moody and [Jonathan] Kuminga, long, athletic, explosive athletes. It just hasn’t happened yet. But I do believe it will.”

Mullin also said that, while it’s uncharted territory for a Warriors squad that has had so much success, having difficulties integrating young talent is a “natural progression.”

“This is just a different journey, and a different timeline,” Mullin said. “But I think they’ll be fine, I do. I just think it’s a natural progression when you try and integrate really young players… If you think about it, it makes total sense. But when you go through the season, and you’re under the microscope that the Warriors are, it becomes, to me, somewhat overanalyzed.”

Warriors Star Issues Stern Message

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry sent a message to his teammates about their losing ways. He said that everyone “needs to be honest” with themselves and put their focus in the right place.

“We’ve got to be honest with ourselves,” Curry said. “It starts individually, everybody coming in with the right mindset of what they feel like will impact winning on both ends or floor.”

Play

Steph Curry postgame; Warriors lost to the Suns Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE =( the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for… 2022-11-17T18:47:44Z

Curry has put together a phenomenal season thus far, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field and 44.3% shooting from distance.

Until the team around him picks up the pace, though, the Warriors won’t see any significant improvements in the win column – especially when it comes to winning on the road.