Klay Thompson’s Rumored Future With Warriors Called ‘Fiction’

The Golden State Warriors have held on to the same Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson for the better part of the last decade. Last year, they won their fourth championship in the last eight seasons, solidifying themselves as one of the greatest trios in league history.

However, while their past is amazing, their future has repeatedly been called into question. Recent chatter delivered to Heavy Sports indicated that Klay Thompson could leave the Warriors after his current deal, but Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe it.

“While Portland and Los Angeles could be good fallback options for Thompson if Golden State doesn’t pay up, he seems like a Warriors lifer alongside Stephen Curry.

“Fact or Fiction: Fiction. We have to believe both Thompson and the Warriors will work something out in the summer of 2024,” Swartz wrote.

Thompson has been loyal to the Warriors for his entire career thus far, and the team has returned the favor. Despite two season-ending injuries, the Warriors have stuck by him through it all, and now he’s back out on the court.

The veteran wing has put together a solid season for the Warriors so far this year in what has been his first full year since his two major injuries. Thompson has appeared in 29 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 31.6 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 40.2% shooting from the field and 37.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Klay Thompson ‘Could Consider’ Leaving Warriors

The original report regarding Thompson’s potential future status in Golden State came from sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. They noted that Thompson “could consider” leaving the Warriors at the end of his current contract.

They mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers as potential landing sports.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”

REPORT: A western conference NBA executive says Klay Thompson "could consider" leaving the Warriors at the end of his current contract for the Lakers or Blazers. (via @SeanDeveney, https://t.co/Y6gG6uIFOu) pic.twitter.com/jbAl7evhK3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 27, 2022

Klay Thompson Doesn’t Feel Pressure Amid Injuries

When Curry went down with a shoulder injury, it was clear that other players on the Warriors would have to step up. Thompson is/was one of those players. Despite that, he noted that he never felt the pressure after the injury and planned on just going out there to play his game as normal.

“I’m not going to put any extra pressure on myself,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I’m going to go out there play my game, trust my teammates. I’m not going to add extra pressure to score a certain amount, carry the team. I’ll just get in my own way.”