Warriors’ Klay Thompson Sends Strong Message to No. 2 Pick

Klay Thompson looked like his old self over the weekend when he dropped 38 points on 15-of-24 shooting to key a blowout win over the defending champion Bucks. And he just followed that up with a 20-point effort in the Golden State Warriors‘ Monday win over the Wizards.

However, he’s not the only returning baller who has been showing out recently.

Thompson’s old rehab buddy — former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman — just jumped back into the fray as well, hitting the hardwood with the Sea Dubs of Santa Cruz after an 11-month absence. He acquitted himself well, too, scoring 18 points in his comeback game, then following that up with a 19-point effort a few nights later.

When asked about those performances and Wiseman’s impending return to the big club, Thompson couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I was so happy for Wise,” the five-time All-Star said on Monday, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Thompson knows better than most what Wiseman is going through. Again, in addition to having suffered multiple devastating injuries of his own, the sharpshooter was right there with the young gun at various points throughout the offseason.

“We’ve been in the gym the whole past summer, just trying to get back on the floor and do what we love,” Thompson said. “To see him out there playing with joy, running the floor, and playing with confidence, I’m incredibly proud of him for the way he’s handled his rehab and staying patient.”

Clearly, Wiseman is physically ready to participate in actual games that matter. Whether or not he can actually do so as a winning contributor or even a rotational piece remains to be seen. But Thompson believes he’ll get there eventually.

“I know he wants to be out there during the big games, but it’s going to come,” he said. “I’m very, very proud of Wise and how he has navigated his rehab process.”

Warriors Heading to Japan This Fall

Per an announcement from the league on Monday, the Warriors will be making their way to East Asia this fall for a pair of preseason games.

The Warriors and Wizards have been scheduled to face off on Friday, September 30 and Sunday, October 2 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The two-game event will mark the first time that either team has visited the country. However, contests will be the 15th and 16th NBA games ever to be played there.

“We are honored to tip off the 2022-23 NBA season in Japan,” said Warriors president and COO Brandon Schneider. “Participating in the upcoming NBA Japan Games gives us great optimism about the continued growth of basketball around the world and the opportunity to unite through a shared love of the game.”

