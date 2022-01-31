Big Change for Warriors’ Klay Thompson Has Impact on Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson came up huge Saturday night in the team’s 110-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets. With 30.8 seconds remaining Nets guard Patty Mills made two free throws to bring the Nets within one at 104-103. On the ensuing possession, Thompson drained a 28-foot dagger 3-pointer that put the Warriors ahead for good.





In the last 4:28 of the game, Thompson also hit two other jump shots and the game’s final two free throws. Thompson scored nine of his 16 points in that final 4:28 after struggling for most of the game.

Klay’s Clutch Gene

It’s no secret that having Thompson back has been huge for the Warriors. Even when he’s struggled the threat of Thompson is still something that defenses have to account for. Saturday night also reminded everyone of how clutch Thompson has been throughout his career.





Thompson has never been afraid to take and make big shots, especially in the playoffs. He’s hit huge shots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals and set a playoff record with 11 made three-pointers against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals in 2016, five of which came in the fourth quarter. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke after Saturday night’s win about Klay’s clutch shooting.

“It was a struggle for much of the night, but that’s kind of who Klay is in terms of hitting big shots, big free throws,” Kerr said. “That’s the kind of confidence he plays with. Even on a night when things aren’t going well, he’s got the ability to step up and make the shot of the game.”

His ability to hit big shots in crunch time also has a big impact on superstar Stephen Curry.

Taking Pressure Off of Curry

From a shooting perspective, Curry has been in one of the worst slumps of his career. In January, Curry has shot just 36.9% from the field and 31.3% from three. Curry has still managed to be effective though, averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game.

According to an article from CBS Sports though, he hasn’t been as effective in crunch time:

But in crunch time, it’s been a different story. Those already suffocating defenses reach frenzied levels in close games down the stretch, leaving Curry to rely on his teammates to come through. The Warriors have performed well in the clutch this season — defined as games within five points with five minutes remaining — with a plus-12.5 net rating, but that’s largely a product of their league-leading defense. They’ve only mustered 103.1 points per 100 possessions in clutch situations, which is 20th in the league according to NBA.com. Curry’s shooting struggles have been exacerbated in those situations, making just under 30 percent of his field goals and 20 percent of his 3-pointers in 70 clutch minutes this season, per NBA.com. As productive as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Otto Porter Jr. have been, the Warriors need a second player they can trust to take — and make — big shots to help Curry out.

This shows the value of having Thompson in crunch time. With his ability to take and make clutch shots, the defense has to account for Thompson and can’t send as many resources at Curry. Having two players on the floor that can make clutch shots is hard for any team to defend and that will only help the Warriors the rest of the season.