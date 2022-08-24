Warriors Star Klay Thompson Sounds Off on Offseason & Injury History

With their NBA Finals win this past season, the Golden State Warriors have been champions in four of the last eight seasons. It’s been an absolutely incredible run led by three elite players – Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

The latter of those three has been through the wringer. After tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles ahead of the 2020-21 season. He finally returned last year just in time to help the Warriors get back on top of the NBA.

For the first time in roughly three years, Thompson won’t have to spend the offseason focusing on recovery. Instead, he will get to work on his game and enjoy being a champion once again. Thompson shared his appreciation for this fact on a recent Instagram Story.

“I’m so grateful to have an off-season just to hoop again. GOD IS SO GOOD!,” Thompson posted to his Story.

During the playoffs last year, Thompson played in all 22 of Golden State’s games. He averaged 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

However, while Thompson will take this offseason to work on his game and enjoy not having to rehab an injury, some important decisions lie in his future.

Thompson Could Have to Take Discount

Over the course of the next two years, Golden State will have to make some tough decisions. With four of their core players being due contract extensions, one of two things will happen – someone will take a discount or the Warriors will lose a crucial piece of their core.

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, Thompson is the one Warriors who should be taking an extension.

“So it is fitting that Thompson may be the answer to keeping as many of this core as possible,” Slater and Thompson wrote. “The Warriors desperately need someone to take a discount, and Thompson makes the most sense. While he should have value around the league because of the demand for shooting, his combination of age and recent injury history figures to limit how much he can command on the open market. He’d need this coming season to prove he can move like he once did, defend like he once did, shoot efficiently like he once did, to command top dollar.”

Steph Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Draymond Green because the team didn’t want to pay him, sources tell @ThompsonScribe and @anthonyVslater. Curry has a desire for Green and Klay Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay. https://t.co/watYncUTw5 pic.twitter.com/0UNi0mzImq — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 27, 2022

And based on a quote from an NBA executive, that could be possible.

Thompson Could Take Discount

Recently, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with a Western Conference executive about Thompson, and they noted that Thompson could potentially be willing to take the aforementioned discount.

“It’s not like they’ve treated Klay badly—they gave him almost $200 million a couple weeks after he tore his ACL and they knew he would be out for a year. Maybe he’d take a big discount to stay, he is a little off-beat like that, I am not sure getting every penny he can is what drives him,” the executive said.

So, while Thompson enjoys his summer of basketball, future decisions will continue to loom over his head.