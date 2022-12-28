Klay Thompson Calls Out Jonathan Kuminga After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors have been forced to figure things out on the fly lately. Stephen Curry is out due to a shoulder injury, and Andrew Wiggins has missed significant time, too. In turn, Golden State’s only goal as of late has been to keep their heads above water.

Despite their success last season, they struggled at the beginning of the year. They were depending on their young talent to fill out the bench unit, and things just weren’t panning out at the start of the season. However, Jonathan Kuminga has begun to turn things around, especially on defense, and Klay Thompson praised the youngster’s play after Golden State’s recent win over the Charlotte Hornets.

“Incredibly proud,” Thompson said. “I mean just huge buckets down the stretch while playing full-court defense on-ball. Without him, his effort, we would not have won tonight. So, I’m incredibly proud of JK. He’s just coming into his own.”

Play

Klay Thompson postgame; Warriors beat the Hornets Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE =( the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for… 2022-12-28T17:23:53Z

Kuminga ended the night with 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists off the bench for Golden State. He shot 6-of-6 from the field.

Head coach Steve Kerr also had a lot to say about Kuminga. He discussed how important Kuminga’s defense has been for the Warriors.

“We went with him for his defense,” Kerr said. “He’s playing really well defensively, and he was guarding LaMelo [Ball] and I just wanted to stay with him because of the impact he was making on the ball and with his energy. He made huge plays defensively and that kind of led to a couple offensive plays… He was rewarded for that defensive effort. He was just brilliant.”

Play

Steve Kerr postgame; Warriors beat the Hornets Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE =( the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for… 2022-12-28T17:24:49Z

Juan Toscano-Anderson’s Statement on Stephen Curry

In his rookie season last year, Kuminga played a fairly large role for the Warriors while Draymond Green was sidelined. But while Kuminga will be an important piece of the puzzle for Golden State, nobody is as important as Curry.

Former Warrior Juan Toscano-Anderson shed some light on that truth on a recent episode of the Buckets podcast. He said that when Curry’s in his zone, nobody can stop him.

“When he’s in his zone — you know when he’s in his zone — and he doesn’t do s*** like that,” Toscano-Anderson said. “He’s not an arrogant person. When you push him to that point, when you make him mad and he’s trying to prove a point or he’s in his zone, then that type of sauce comes out. So when he was doing that, I knew it was over. Cause when Steph’s in his zone, nobody can stop him. Can’t nobody guard him, bro. Nobody. Not a soul in the NBA can guard him.”

Play

Juan Toscano-Anderson on Playing with LeBron James, Warriors Championship Run & his Path to the NBA Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson joins Outta Pocket to breakdown why he thinks this Lakers team is playoff-bound, what it's like practicing with Steph, Klay and Draymond, and how the Mexican Professional league shaped his career and more. Join Josiah Johnson, LaJethro Jenkins, and Zach Schwartz as they talk to Juan Toscano-Anderson about wearing the #95,… 2022-12-21T18:00:08Z

Klay Thompson ‘Could Consider’ Leaving Warriors

While Golden State’s focus is fully on this season, they need to pay attention to the future as well. According to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Thompson “could consider” leaving the Warriors at the end of his current contract.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”