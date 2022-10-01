Warriors Star Klay Thompson Calls Out Jordan Poole

Finally, Golden State Warriors basketball is back. The Warriors kicked off their preseason run with a win over the Washington Wizards in Japan, and the team seems very happy to be back in business. James Wiseman stole the show in the contest, posting a 20-point performance.

Since Golden State has gotten to Japan, there have been lots of videos and quotes surfacing showing just how fun this team seems to be. After winning their fourth title in eight years last season, the roster seems fully prepared to make another championship run.

At a recent training camp session, multiple Warriors players competed in a three-point contest. The group included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. Curry and Thompson teamed up to win the contest, and afterward, Thompson made sure to jokingly call out Poole.

“I love shooting the basketball, especially on the same team as Steph. I’ve gone against him twice in the three-point shootout, so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting. And it was nice to humble Jordan Poole,” Thompson said with a smile.

Super happy Klay Thompson, jacked up with excitement after winning the three point contest with Steph. pic.twitter.com/2dlzJOEpHN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 1, 2022

Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters of all time, so it’s not surprising to hear that they took down Poole and others in a three-point shootout. However, Poole plays with an abundance of confidence, so it’s funny to hear Thompson poke fun at him.

In addition to joking with Poole, Thompson took the time to compliment Golden State’s newest additions, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green at a different practice session.

Thompson is Confident in New Additions

Golden State had a solid offseason, but they lost a few rotational players – Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nemanja Bjelica. All three played key roles in the Warriors’ championship run, so replacing them was important.

In response, they signed DiVincenzo and Green in free agency. When asked about their progress, Thompson said that he believes they’ll both have great seasons with the Warriors.

“I love what they both bring. JaMychal is so tough, he can spread the floor, he can rebound. He gives us tremendous frontcourt depth. Donte’s a champion and a combo guard that we need to help us out in the backcourt. And those guys are going to have great years for us. I can feel it,” Thompson told reporters.

I asked Klay Thompson about his new teammates JaMychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo at the #Warriors' practice today in Tokyo. "Those guys are gonna have great years for us."#NBAJapanGames2022 pic.twitter.com/IYqke7aAf3 — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 29, 2022

However, while Thompson has been participating in practices and talking about how confident he is in his teammates, he didn’t make an appearance in Golden State’s first preseason game.

Thompson Held Out of First Preseason Game

While the Warriors made their season debut on Friday, Thompson did not. He did not play in the game against Washington. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the team has decided to be extra cautious with Thompson due to his recent injury history.

“The medical staff also decided it best to hold out Thompson, who has been a full participant in practices and scrimmages but will (probably forever) be treated a bit more carefully than Curry and Green because of his recent injury history,” wrote Slater.

But while he may not have had the chance to play in the game against the Wizards, he’s still ramping up for the season during practices.