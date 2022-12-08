Warriors Star Owns Up to ‘Dreadful Mistake’ in Ugly Jazz Loss

The Golden State Warriors won a championship just a few months ago, but so far this season, things haven’t gone according to plan. They started off the season slow, and after a nice hot streak, they’ve fallen back down a bit, losing three of their last four games.

Golden State has lost two in a row to the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, and their most recent loss to Utah came in demoralizing fashion. They collapsed in the final moments of the game, and Klay Thompson even admitted to falling asleep on a game-changing play.

“I just fell asleep. I watched the ball handler get to the rim rather than staying on the three-point shooter,” Thompson said after the game. “And that was a dreadful mistake by myself.”

Thompson was guarding Jazz wing Malik Beasley on one of the last plays of the game, and the Warriors were up by four. Utah ran an inbounds play, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker managed to get to the rim.

However, as Thompson drifted off of his man, Alexander-Walker passed the ball to Beasley at the three-point line, leading to an open look (and make).

That mishap, combined with a couple of bad inbounds plays leading to Utah steals, led to an ugly loss in Utah, bringing the Warriors’ record back down to .500 (13-13).

Warriors Coach Sounds Off on Collapse

Thompson wasn’t the only person upset about the way Golden State’s game ended. Head coach Steve Kerr sounded off on the end of the game, noting that it was “a shame” considering how well the team played throughout the game.

“You watched it,” Kerr said. “You’re asking me what happened, you just watched the game. We didn’t take care of the ball, we turned it over and they took the game. And it’s a shame because our guys did a lot of great stuff. I thought to that point they really fought and earned the right to win the game and then we didn’t close it and you gotta close it. You gotta be rock solid with the ball. You gotta be smart defensively and we were neither of those things the last 13 seconds.”

Kerr fought back a bit when reporters asked him about how the game ended. He was clearly frustrated with how things played out.

Warriors Youngster Engaged in Scuffle

The poor ending wasn’t the only issue Golden State encountered during the game. Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga got into a scuffle with Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson late in the fourth quarter. The issue led to Clarkson getting ejected and Kuminga picking up a Flagrant 1 foul.

“It was so funny,” was the immediate reaction Kuminga mustered up after the game.

“I saw him square up right away and I’m like, ‘You were the one who fouled me. You don’t got to do all that,’ ” explained Kuminga, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

In the end, it was Clarkson’s Jazz who got the last laugh. Even though his ejections got him ejected from the game, Utah picked up the win, and that’s what matters most.