Warriors Issue Strong Statement on Star Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have worked hard to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the league over the last decade. With their championship victory in 2022, they claimed their fourth title in the last eight seasons behind the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

In that time, those three players have emerged as one of the best groups in league history. Curry is the best shooter ever, Thompson is one of the best catch-and-shoot players ever, and Green has made his case as one of the greatest defenders ever.

Recently, the Warriors sent out a message on Twitter supporting one of their star players. Thompson, who made his glorious return to the team this past year, has broken lots of records in his career, and Golden State made sure to remind their fans of that on September 12.

“☔️ 37 points in a quarter

“☔️ 11 threes in a playoff game

“☔️ 60 points in 29 minutes

“☔️ 14 threes in a game

“☔️ 43 points on 4 dribbles

“☔️ 10 straight made threes

“@KlayThompson breaks records. #BestOfNBA,” the Warriors tweeted.

Thompson has done plenty of great things throughout his career, including all the statlines that Golden State mentioned in the tweet. And after dealing with injuries for two years, he finally made his way back last year.

During a recent interview, head coach Steve Kerr sounded off on what fans should expect from Thompson next year.

Expectations for Thompson Next Year

Obviously, Thompson wasn’t the exact same player he was before his injury this past year, but he still played well. And more importantly, he helped the team win another championship. Now, heading into next season, Kerr believes that fans will see more consistency from the star guard.

“Klay is just on cloud nine right now,” Kerr said in an interview with Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game. “He can’t wait for camp to start, and I would expect him to be more consistent this year, just having that conditioning base underneath him, and that consistency of good health and being able to train all summer.”

Kerr is delighted to see Klay celebrating his fourth ring and good health with the summer of his life 😎https://t.co/XayhRLMHsg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 10, 2022

Thompson played in 32 regular-season games last year, playing 29.4 minutes per contest. In those games, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

In addition, Kerr also spoke about Thompson’s offseason.

Thompson Having Phenomenal Offseason

So far this summer, Thompson has been seen partying on his boat and nailing three-point shots in practice. Kerr talked about how Thompson has been doing personally, noting that he’s been extremely happy.

“We texted the other day, and he is just having such a great summer,” Kerr explained. “He’s in such a wonderful place now that he’s back and he’s healthy, and his brother Trayce [Thompson] is hitting home runs for the Dodgers.”

As the Warriors continue getting ready to defend their title next year, Thompson should be able to play a crucial role. He may not be fully back to his regular form, but he’s getting closer and closer every day.