Warriors Fans Troubled by Latest Klay Thompson Report

It’s difficult to look at the Golden State Warriors‘ recent trip to Japan for a pair of preseason contests as anything other than a smashing success. After all, the team went 2-0 against Bradley Beal and the Wizards, Draymond Green looked to have a spring in his step, James Wiseman dominated down low and, most importantly, no one got hurt on the trip.

Also: Stephen Curry did sumo things.

The one thing that could probably be marked as a negative from the Far Eastern swing was Klay Thompson being held out of both contests by head coach Steve Kerr and/or Dubs brass. Even if they had a very good reason for doing it, i.e. Thompson not playing pick-up all summer and being a bit behind, both physically and mentally.

Unfortunately, the return trip to the Bay Area and a handful of days passing may not have changed much for the oft-injured sharpshooter.

Thompson Could Miss the Warriors’ Next Preseason Game, Too

On Tuesday, the Warriors were back on the hardwood for their first practice since the long flight back to San Francisco. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, however, it wasn’t quite a regular session for the travel-weary Dubs.

Things are going to be picking up again on Wednesday, though, with a scrimmage to follow on Thursday. Alas, Thompson could find himself glued to the bench for the intrasquad battle. And if that happens, well…

“Warriors went light in their first practice after the Japan trip today. Heavier practice tomorrow. Scrimmage on Thursday. Steve Kerr said he doubts Klay Thompson will scrimmage Thursday. Remaining cautious If he doesn’t, that’d rule him out vs Lakers on Sunday,” Slater tweeted.

Clearly, that’s not the news that fans want to hear ahead of the Warriors’ first appearance at Chase Center (outside of summer league) since Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals. However, it’s not exactly a shocking development, either.

Before the exhibition opener against the Wizards, Kerr explained that the team feels “more comfortable giving him a little more of a ramp-up.”

Coming off both a torn ACL and a ruptured Achilles, Thompson appeared in 32 games for Golden State last season, averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also logged 22 playoff appearances.

Some Among the Dub Nation Crowd Are Getting Concerned

The Warriors may have all the reason in the world for holding Thompson out, but that doesn’t mean that Dub Nation has to like it. It doesn’t mean that they have to buy the team’s explanation that all of this is being done solely out of an abundance of caution, either.

If the response on social media is any indication, there’s a already contingent of fans that fretting over Thompson’s situation. And, really, who can blame them?

“So we were playing him heavy in the playoffs when his injury was more recent, but choose to take our time to start the season when he’s had the whole summer to re-amp himself? im not a health expert but ngl, kinda confusing,” tweeted one fan.

“This is heading towards concerning…” a second supporter commented.

“Don’t get the Klay thing — we’re talking about an entire off season. He didn’t play at all? He didn’t train at all?” wondered another tweeter.

“Why are they still babying Klay ? That’s why he’s been average,” opined a fourth fan.